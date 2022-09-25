DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton VA will do its yearly stand down for all U.S. veterans in the community this Friday. The 16th annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton VA Medical Center on 4100 W. Third St. The stand down is for veterans who are homeless and in need, it's not necessary for the veterans to enroll at the Dayton VA, organizers said.

