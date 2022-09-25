Read full article on original website
Panama City teacher builds bond with autistic student
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – When 9-year-old Clayton became Mrs. Butler’s student last year, they instantly clicked. “I love Clayton,” said Telinda Butler. “He is, always has been a soft spot for me because he is very similar to one of own grandchildren.” Clayton has autism. Learning new things can be challenging. However, when he […]
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Ian Sunset
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds from the outflow of Hurricane Ian gave us a spectacular sunset over NWFL. The cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and those crystals bend the light giving us the spectacular pink, orange, and red colors. Check out the pictures and submit your own here...
WJHG-TV
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last several days, Waffle House, the restaurant famous for breakfast and always being open, has become a hot topic on social media. Most versions of the reference go like this: “I’ll know Hurricane Ian will be an issue if The Waffle House closes.” Waffle House officials caution that […]
Panama City commissioners approve new Millville boat ramp
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners expect to begin construction on a new boat ramp at Snug Harbor in Watson Bayou in the next 4-6 weeks. “We’re trying to set a standard for what boat ramps should be across the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. The project will cost more than […]
getthecoast.com
Props Brewery proposes new location at the Fort Walton Beach Landing, includes 40-year lease
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council will hear a proposal from Props Brewery about relocating from their current location next to the Brooks Bridge, to the concrete slab that was once the home of the Emerald Coast Science Center at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park.
Chipley Bugle
September 26, 2022
Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Read More …
wtvy.com
EMA: Hurricane evacuees likely to pack Dothan hotels
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan hotels are expected to fill up as Floridians flee the anticipated wrath of Hurricane Ian. “Our biggest concern here in the Dothan and Houston County area is that we’ll have a (large) influx of people,” Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said on Monday.
30a.com
The Oar House and Oyster Bar Delivers Fresh Seafood, Friendly Service, and a Timeless View
Pockets of Old Florida still exist in places like Panacea, Carabelle, and East Point. If you turn off Main Street in Freeport and follow the dirt road to Marina Village, you’ll find a slice of vintage Sunshine State. The Oar House and Oyster Bar sits at the dead-end, beckoning hungry souls with the sounds of bullfrogs croaking, marsh grass waving, and waves lapping against the floating art gallery. Basically, if you know, you know.
wdhn.com
Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
WJHG-TV
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/27/22 10:24 a.m.: Bay District Schools will officially be closed on Thursday. According to the district, a decision about Friday’s operations will be made on Wednesday. Wednesday was already scheduled as a planning day for staff with no students attending schools. All extra-curricular...
Chipley Bugle
Mary C. Johnson Obit
Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on October 15, 1943 in Jackson County, Florida to Luke Jackson and Christine (Barnes) Brannon. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Mary worked for Jackson Hospital in the Business and Dietary office before her retirement. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, and had most recently attended Eddins Road Pentecostal Church in Dothan, Alabama when her health permitted. Mary loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
WATCH: Bay County holds Hurricane Ian update
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State and local leaders came together in Bay County Monday morning to offer information and encouragement as residents wait and watch Hurricane Ian. “We all know how this goes,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City). “If you live in Bay County you have seen this before.” He added that local […]
Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
holmescounty.news
Bonifay resident talks positivity during times of despair
The untimely death of a beloved teen and senseless homicide of another man adored within the community has made for one heavy week in Holmes County. But Sheila Boswell – no stranger to adversity – strives to spread positivity. The 58-year-old Bonifay resident has been on a tough...
orlandoweekly.com
This Florida dome home near the beach is on the market for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
wkgc.org
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center – Hurricane Ian. The Bay County Emergency Operations Center hosted a press conference earlier today to give a briefing on Hurricane Ian. Bay County will potentially receive heavy rainfall from this storm and officials ask residents to stay weather aware at this time. The best place to find updates are through local media teams, National Weather services, and Bay County social media (Bay County, Florida Emergency Services).
WJHG-TV
Sunday Ian update
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday has brought about some subtle changes to the track of Ian. Models have come into slightly better agreement with more western solutions Saturday shifting east today. That being said, we are 3-5 days from effects from the storm depending on the track and errors in the forecast remain large 4-5 days out (150-200 miles) on average.
wtvy.com
Enterprise donation bin body identified
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
