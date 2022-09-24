ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat

Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA
BBC

Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League

Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Christie
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Troy Parrott
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Craig Gordon
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Lyndon Dykes
Person
Ryan Fraser
Person
Aaron Hickey
Person
Stuart Armstrong
BBC

England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble

Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Ireland#Nations League Group#Irish
Daily Mail

Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
SOCCER
SkySports

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch

Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Scotland
BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time

The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and are now in Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince...
U.K.
The Independent

Greece vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

Late goals from Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis leave Northern Ireland hopeful of staying clear of the bottom of Nations League Group C2.Despite beating Kosovo, the visitors may well require a positive result in Greece, however, with one of three sides due to drop into the relegation play-outs.Kosovo are one point clear of both Northern Ireland and their opponents Cyprus, with Greece’s place at the top of the group the only certainty entering the final round.The team that finishes bottom of the group will join Gibraltar, Belarus and Lithuania in the play-outs, to be held in March 2024, which will...
SPORTS
The Independent

Seven Poland fans arrested following incidents at Wales match

Seven Poland fans have been arrested following incidents during Sunday’s Nations League game with Wales, including four for possession of pyrotechnics.A firework was set off and flares lit in the away end during the game at the Cardiff City Stadium, which Poland won 1-0 to relegate Wales to League B of the competition.Other arrests were for being drunk and disorderly, a racially aggravated public order offence and invading the pitch.South Wales Police also announced that “numerous away fans were ejected from the stadium for breaching ground regulations such as smoking and consuming alcohol”.PC Christian Evans said in a police statement:...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy