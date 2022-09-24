Read full article on original website
Related
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA・
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Patterson, Giakoumakis, Liverpool, Everton, Mooy, Yilmaz, Dundee Utd, Behich, Maloney, Alexander
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson has learned that the injury that forced him to be substituted in Scotland's win over Ukraine on Wednesday is not as bad as first feared and he is not facing a lengthy time out. (Scottish Sunday Express) Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being monitored closely despite...
BBC
Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League
Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
BBC
SPFL finalises £150m broadcasting deal for Scottish Premiership and SWPL matches
The SPFL has finalised a new £150m live broadcast deal with Sky Sports. Scottish Premiership clubs had approved a proposed new contract for 2025-29, which will increase the amount of games shown from 48 to 60. Sky will also show Scottish women's domestic games from this season. The current...
RELATED PEOPLE
Scotland’s preparations for key Ukraine match hit after virus disrupts team
Scotland’s disrupted preparations for their crucial Nations League meeting with Ukraine on Tuesday have been further hindered by the emergence of a virus within Steve Clarke’s squad. Scotland need a draw in Krakow to secure promotion to Group A but any such outcome must be achieved the hard...
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
If England fail in Qatar it won’t be because they left out Alexander-Arnold | Barney Ronay
Obsession over the Liverpool player is a sideshow – England have three other high-class right-backs who all play in multiple positions
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
England 3-3 Germany: player ratings from the Nations League game | Jacob Steinberg
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
SkySports
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch
Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.
BBC
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny labels Hampden Park defeat 'harsh'
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny labelled the 2-1 Nations League defeat by Scotland as "harsh" as the home side came from behind to win with a late penalty. The Irish boss questioned the awarding of the spot-kick after substitute Alan Browne clearly handled in the area. Kenny felt Browne...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
BBC
SWFL: Clare Shine signs off with Glasgow City victory, Rangers & Celtic also win
Clare Shine ended her playing career by helping Glasgow City to an emotion-filled 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Women's Premier League. The 27-year-old striker had announced 24 hours earlier that it would be her final game after her struggles with mental health issues. Shine rattled the bar as...
Danny Care dropped after Australia tour but Tuilagi returns for England
Danny Care is left out but Ben Youngs and Manu Tuilagi have been named in Eddie Jones’s first England training squad of the autumn
Sven-Goran Eriksson names Harry Kane as only England player he’d take in his Golden Generation team
SVEN-GORAN ERIKSSON has declared England captain Harry Kane is the only player he would take in the golden generation team. Kane is close to overtaking Wayne Rooney's record as England's all-time leading goalscorer and his other attributes mean Eriksson would have loved to have him during the golden generation era.
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Nations League — as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Scotland came from behind to win a hard-fought game and reclaim top spot in Group B1. Scott Murray was watching.
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time
The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and are now in Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince...
U.K.・
Greece vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV
Late goals from Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis leave Northern Ireland hopeful of staying clear of the bottom of Nations League Group C2.Despite beating Kosovo, the visitors may well require a positive result in Greece, however, with one of three sides due to drop into the relegation play-outs.Kosovo are one point clear of both Northern Ireland and their opponents Cyprus, with Greece’s place at the top of the group the only certainty entering the final round.The team that finishes bottom of the group will join Gibraltar, Belarus and Lithuania in the play-outs, to be held in March 2024, which will...
Seven Poland fans arrested following incidents at Wales match
Seven Poland fans have been arrested following incidents during Sunday’s Nations League game with Wales, including four for possession of pyrotechnics.A firework was set off and flares lit in the away end during the game at the Cardiff City Stadium, which Poland won 1-0 to relegate Wales to League B of the competition.Other arrests were for being drunk and disorderly, a racially aggravated public order offence and invading the pitch.South Wales Police also announced that “numerous away fans were ejected from the stadium for breaching ground regulations such as smoking and consuming alcohol”.PC Christian Evans said in a police statement:...
FIFA・
Comments / 0