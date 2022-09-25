Read full article on original website
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
natureworldnews.com
Typhoon Noru Slams the Philippines Causing Evacuation, Suspensions of Classes and Government Work
Typhoon Noru (locally known as Typhoon Karding) unleashed heavy rains in the Philippines, causing evacuations and suspension of classes and government offices. According to CNN News, the Typhoon intensified from Saturday to Sunday, reaching the Philippines with 240 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds. The Philippines is vulnerable to storms...
Typhoon Noru leaves 6 rescuers dead in the northern Philippines
Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving five rescuers dead, causing floods and power outages and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work.
BBC
Typhoon Noru: Super typhoon begins to hit eastern islands of the Philippines
Rain is falling in the Polillo islands in the Philippines as the Typhoon Noru begins to hit. It is expected to head west towards the main island of Luzon, and could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges, including in the capital, Manila. People in high-risk areas have been...
SEE IT: Videos capture moment earth opens up during huge Papua New Guinea earthquake
Several viral videos captured the moment the earth opened up during a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea.
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
Death toll continues to rise following powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 66 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, Reuters...
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
scitechdaily.com
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022
On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens
A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, as Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues Hawaii caution alert
A POWERFUL earthquake has hit Mexico leaving one person dead as a threat of a tsunami is being monitored in Hawaii. The earthquake's magnitude of 7.6 shook the coast of Michoacan, Mexico on Monday at around 2.05 pm (EST). One person died so far from damage created by the earthquake.
Typhoon Noru weakens over Vietnam, dumps rain in Thailand
Typhoon Noru has weakened into a tropical storm over central Vietnam, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards with strong winds and putting Thailand on alert for more floods and downpours
Major earthquake strikes Mexico for 3rd time on same date since 1985, this time a magnitude 7.6; 1 dead
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the west coast of Mexico on Monday, coincidentally on the same date that two previous major quakes had rattled the country years before. Originally pegged at 7.5 magnitude, there were no immediate reports of major damage or fatalities from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. One person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, when a wall at a mall collapsed, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Rare ‘special warning’ issued as violent typhoon makes landfall in Japan
Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in south-western Japan on Sunday night, with authorities urging millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain. The storm officially made landfall at about 7pm local time (11am BST) as its eyewall – the region just outside the...
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Why are there so many earthquakes in Mexico?
This Friday, another earthquake, of magnitude 5.2, hit Mexico. While the authorities reported that there were no injuries and that there was no need for a tsunami warning, many in the country are on edge due to the seismic events this week.So far, the SSN (National Seismological Service) reported that there have been 1,650 aftershocks of the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that occurred on 19 September, the largest of which occured at dawn on 22 September. And now, this Friday’s earthquake has been added to the list.The SSC-CDMX (Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City) reported that, after the activation...
Albany Herald
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam's Da Nang
Typhoon Noru made landfall near Vietnam's popular beach resort city of Da Nang on Wednesday morning, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated. Noru hit Vietnam at 5 a.m. Wednesday local time, according to CNN Weather, less than 36 hours hours after it...
Flat shakes as Mexico City is hit by earthquake
A luxury high-rise apartment in Mexico City shook as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Mexico today, 22 September.At least two people died amid damage to buildings and landslides triggered by the tremors.The ‘major’ earthquake hit at 1.16am local time, striking around 20 kilometres below the surface, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.A powerful earthquake hit the same region just two days ago, killing two people and injuring dozens.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks house in MexicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz TrussLiz Truss pledges UK support to Ukraine during UN speech
Typhoon Noru Unleashes Catastrophe in the Philippines, Set To Hit Vietnam
Five government rescue workers died following the flooding unleashed by the super typhoon.
The Weather Channel
Fresh Typhoon in Japan Claims Two Lives, Leaves Several Injured
Two people were killed, and tens of thousands of households were left without power after typhoon Talas lashed Japan's Shizuoka prefecture with heavy rain on Saturday. A man in his 40s died after his house was hit by a landslide in Kakegawa, while a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Xinhua news agency quoted Kyodo News as saying in a report.
