ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2nd annual 'InterNASHional Night Market' sells out

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4886_0i9MrlCJ00

People had the chance to eat their way around the world during the second annual "InterNASHional Night Market" on Saturday.

The event was held at the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition headquarters and featured 17 different immigrant and refugee-owned restaurants.

"The immigrant and refugee chefs and their stories, they're so powerful; most of them have been involved with TIRRC for a long time," said Executive Director of TIRRC Lisa Sherman Luna.

All the food was local, and people had the chance to try cuisine from countries including Kenya, El Salvador, India and Haiti.

Sherman Luna said the market is a chance for neighbors to connect with one another.

"In the past, we did the food crawl, which took people to 60 different restaurants all down Nolensville Pike and Murfreesboro Pike. But now, to have our own permanent home here in Antioch and bring restaurants together — they really enjoyed the event, the chefs getting to know each other and seeing each other's culinary diversity," she said.

The market also featured live performances by the Nashville International Folk Dancers, Mariachi Mi Guanajuato, Danza Azteca and the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville.

The market sold out this year, and Sherman Luna said they're already thinking of ways to feature more restaurants next year.

Comments / 0

Related
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious

Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
MURFREESBORO, TN
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Greek Revival Home with Boxwood Gardens and Lush Landscaping in Franklin Lists for $23.25M

The Home in Franklin is a luxurious home with extensive restoration to the period of original construction, now available for sale. This home located at 1711 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,517 square feet of living spaces. Call Janet T Jones – Corcoran Reverie – (Phone: 615-300-5045) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Antioch, TN
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History

Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Pumpkin Caramel Cake from White's Family Farm

Demetria White from White’s Family Farm made a Pumpkin Caramel Cake and talked about the Nashville Fall Festival. Don't miss the Nashville Fall Festival now through October 31, on Friday afternoons, Saturdays, and Sundays. The Nashville Fall Festival features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, sunflowers and walking trails on the banks of the Harpeth River. The corn maze is located at 8687 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, 37221. On October 15, there will be tethered hot air balloon rides above the farm. For more information, visit https://nashvillefallfestival.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Nashvillecornmaze.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Night Market#Haiti#Art#Food Drink#Tirrc
Nashville Parent

Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1

Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
GALLATIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dicksonpost.com

GALLERY: 2022 Dickson Old Timers Day

The 63rd annual Old Timers’ Day Festival brought sunshine to downtown Dickson despite a rainy Saturday. The three-day event included a classic car cruise-in, pancake breakfast, cocktail brunch and art show at the Clement Railroad Hotel Museum, parade down Main Street, kids’ zone, farm-to-table dinner, and live music.
DICKSON, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

SkinBody Nashville to hold grand opening celebration Wednesday

SkinBody Nashville will hold a grand opening celebration this Wednesday for their West End location. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. with live music, champagne, and exclusive discounts and giveaways from the city's newest cutting-edge med spa. In-house discounts will include $100 off injectables, 25% off CoolSculpting and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood community celebrates grand opening of first inclusive playground

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, kids of all ages, sizes and abilities ran inside to play the new Miles Together Inclusive Playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood. After more than two years of planning, dreaming, fundraising and constructing, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Brentwood’s first inclusive playground.
BRENTWOOD, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy