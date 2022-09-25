ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday

By Courtney Ingalls, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) – If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now , the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

    Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet
    Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany
    Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas
    Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder
This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

