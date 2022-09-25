St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for one match following an incident in Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final, the Rugby Football League has announced.Knowles has been charged with a Grade A offence of dangerous contact following a late hit on a passer during Saints’ title-winning 24-12 win over Leeds at Old Trafford.The incident provides a postscript to the disciplinary saga involving Knowles that dominated the build-up to the showpiece fixture.The loose forward was initially banned for the Grand Final after being handed a two-match suspension for twisting the arm of Salford’s Brodie Croft behind his back during...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO