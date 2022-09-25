Read full article on original website
All western Sydney grand final a match-up made in heaven for the NRL
In terms of the code’s place in Sydney’s sporting landscape, Sunday’s decider will be the most symbolic in some time
Jill Scott: ‘It was almost too big an occasion and I was really nervous’ | Donald McRae
After ending her playing career on the highest of notes with England’s Euro 2022 triumph, the former midfielder is keen to develop her passion for coaching
FIFA・
NME
Billie Eilish to commemorate end of ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour with Apple Music livestream
Billie Eilish has announced a new concert film, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to premiere this coming Friday (September 30). The film, announced yesterday (September 26), will be streamed on Apple Music Live on Friday. This date also officially marks the end of the seven-month tour, with Eilish performing for its final night at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
Sporting News
Parramatta forward Shaun Lane fires warning shot to Nathan Cleary ahead of NRL Grand Final
Eels forward Shaun Lane has fired a warning shot to Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, just days before the blockbuster western Sydney grand final at Accor Stadium. Parramatta advanced through to the 2022 decider with a comeback victory against the Cowboys, while the reigning champions cruised home in the second-half with a convincing win over South Sydney.
Top Australian players return for West Indies T20 series
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Veteran opener Dave Warner and three other top players will return to the Australian Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against the West Indies as the hosts continue to prepare for their defense of the T20 World Cup title. Warner will be joined by allrounders...
SkySports
Wheelchair Rugby League: England captain Tom Halliwell targeting Grand Final and World Cup glory
The Leeds Rhinos star has Rugby League World Cup victory in his sights, but first he has one last job to do for his club on Saturday. As Leeds take on Halifax in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, Halliwell wants to wrap up a clean sweep for the Rhinos who have dominated the wheelchair competition this year.
BBC
Kaitlan Leaney: Harlequins sign Australia lock for Premier 15s season
Australia's Kaitlan Leaney is to join Harlequins after the World Cup. The lock moves to the Premier 15s side from Sydney-based Waratahs, who play in Australia's Super W competition. She won her first cap for the Wallaroos against Fiji in March and is preparing for Australia's group games with Wales,...
ESPN
Australia's cult hero Jason Cummings makes World Cup case with goal on Socceroos debut
Australia has ensured they will head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in winning form after defeating New Zealand 2-0 at Eden Park on Sunday. After an unconvincing 1-0 win against the same opponents in Brisbane on Thursday, a rotated Socceroos side showed little sign of improvement across the opening half in Auckland; Marco Tilio's horror miss on the stroke of half-time blowing a chance to give them what would have been a generous lead.
MLS・
BBC
County Championship: Matthew Fisher marks Yorkshire comeback with four wickets
LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) England bowler Matthew Fisher took a brilliant 4-45 during an intriguing opening day against Gloucestershire at Headingley as Yorkshire bid for County Championship safety. Fisher, 24, has missed the majority of the 2022 season with a stress fracture of his...
Danny Care dropped after Australia tour but Tuilagi returns for England
Danny Care is left out but Ben Youngs and Manu Tuilagi have been named in Eddie Jones’s first England training squad of the autumn
SkySports
Liam Dawson: Pakistan v England series poised nicely | Chris Woakes set to return?
Liam Dawson admitted there were "a few sleepless nights" after England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Pakistan in game four of the seven-match T20 series, but the visitors could be set for a huge boost in Wednesday's fifth match. Chris Woakes could be set to return in...
St Helens’ Morgan Knowles given one-match ban for late hit in Grand Final
St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for one match following an incident in Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final, the Rugby Football League has announced.Knowles has been charged with a Grade A offence of dangerous contact following a late hit on a passer during Saints’ title-winning 24-12 win over Leeds at Old Trafford.The incident provides a postscript to the disciplinary saga involving Knowles that dominated the build-up to the showpiece fixture.The loose forward was initially banned for the Grand Final after being handed a two-match suspension for twisting the arm of Salford’s Brodie Croft behind his back during...
BBC
British Open 2022: Mark Williams and John Higgins suffer early exits
Mark Williams' British Open defence came to an abrupt end as he was beaten in the second round by Ben Woollaston, as four-time champion John Higgins also suffered an early exit. Welshman Williams lost 4-1 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Higgins, meanwhile, was beaten 4-3 by Yuan Sijun,...
NME
Uncle Jack Charles to receive state funeral in Victoria next month
The Victorian government has confirmed that revered Aboriginal Elder, actor and activist Uncle Jack Charles will be farewelled with a state funeral next month. Charles died at the age of 79 earlier this month while surrounded by family and loved ones at Royal Melbourne Hospital. The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man was admitted to the hospital on September 13 after suffering a stroke.
Kylie Munnich Hired as CEO of Australia’s Goalpost Pictures
Veteran film executive Kylie Munnich has joined leading Australian independent producer Goalpost Pictures as its CEO. She takes up the newly-created position from Nov. 1, 2022, after recently departing from Screen Queensland, which she headed for the past three years. Prior to Screen Queensland, Kylie worked as a scripted sales and co-production executive for Seven Studios, Australia. Before that, she was senior VP for distribution Asia-Pacific for Sonar Entertainment overseeing sales for premium drama series such as Tom Hardy’s “Taboo” and Pierce Brosnan’s “The Son.” Munnich returned to Australia in late 2016, after five years in London to take the Sonar role. Her...
NME
Listen to Chris’, FKA Christine And The Queens, moving new single ‘Rien Dire’
Chris, the French singer formerly known as Christine And The Queens, has shared moving new single ‘rien dire’ from his forthcoming album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’. It follows his previous single ‘Je te vois enfin’ and comes after the singer-songwriter – who is performing as...
