Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 27
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Close Five-Game Homestand vs. Rutgers
Ohio State will carry a 4-0 record and a 1-0 mark in the Big Ten Conference into its Homecoming game against 3-1 and 0-1 Rutgers University Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:40 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State University is celebrating its...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Gymnastics 2023 Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 men’s gymnastics schedule on Monday. Ohio State has released its full competition schedule, viewable HERE. The Buckeyes will host their annual Scarlet & Gray intrasquad meet on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon inside the Covelli Center. Ohio State will welcome back alumni on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. for the alumni meet.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a 14-tackle effort in Ohio State’s conference-opening win over Wisconsin on Saturday night, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is this week’s Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced this morning. Eichenberg shares the honor with Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather. WATCH: Eichenberg Highlights...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Posts Another Top 5, Buckeyes Finish 7th at Inverness
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan perhaps didn’t have his best round on Tuesday, but it was still good enough to finish third in a very strong field at the Inverness Intercollegiate. The Uniontown, Ohio native finished the 54-hole event at 2-under par to lead the Buckeyes to a seventh-place finish in the 16-team field.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Drop 1-0 Decision at No. 9 Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-1-3, 1-1-0) suffered its first loss of the season with a 1-0 setback at No. 9 Maryland (5-1-2, 2-0-1) Sunday at Ludwig Field in College Park. Ohio State keeper Max Trejo, a redshirt freshman, has started the last four games and had...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Part of Big Field at Inverness Intercollegiate
Tee Times: Monday: Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., continuous play for two rounds. Tuesday: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams: Charlotte, East Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, USC, SMU, South Alabama, Texas Tech, Toledo, Virginia and Washington.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Adam Crompton
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including fencer Adam Crompton. Crompton captured three NCAA men’s sabre titles during his four-year Ohio State career from 2003-06. He was the national champion as a freshman in 2003 and defended his title in 2004, closing out his collegiate career with his third crown in 2006. Crompton was a four-time All-American, with three first team nods and a second team honor after finishing seventh at the 2005 NCAA Championships.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes 4th of 16 After Day 1 of Inverness Intercollegiate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing in cool, and at times rainy, conditions on a championship venue, the Ohio State men’s golf team faired very well through nearly two rounds of the Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday at the famed Inverness Club. Junior Maxwell Moldovan continues to impress as he is...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Finishes Eighth At Mason Rudolph
NASHVILLE, Tenn.— No. 11 Ohio State finished in eighth place at the Mason Rudolph, which wrapped up Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes shot a 54-hole score of 875 (+11). Aneka Seumanutafa led the Buckeyes, moving up five spots in the standings to finish tied for 18th place. She shot her lowest round of the tournament on the final 18 holes of play, firing a 70 (-2). She had a total score of 215 (-1).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Guzdanski and Murray Secure New Titles
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s basketball program announced the change of titles for Reid Guzdanski and Ryan Murray on Monday. Guzdanski will now serve as the director of recruiting operations & professional development, while Murray will now be the director of scouting & player development. Guzdanski...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Rhiann Travis
By any measure, Rhiann Travis is one of Ohio State’s most accomplished and decorated female athletes of all-time. Travis was a three-time All-American for the Ohio State rifle team from 2017-2020. A native of Springtown, Texas, she made her presence felt immediately as a freshmen during the 2016-17 season. She shot in 14 of the 17 events, including the NCAA Championships, where she earned second team All-America honors in the air rifle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Jenna Harris Griffin
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including women’s track & field alumnae Jenna Harris Griffin. Harris Griffin earned all-conference honors each of her four years as a member of the track & field program at Ohio State with three first team selections. The 2008 Big Ten Medal of Honor winner was one of the top sprinters of her era, winning four individual Big Ten Championships (60m in 2005 and 2007, 100m in 2005 and 2008) and one relay championship (4x100m relay in 2008) during her collegiate career.
Comments / 0