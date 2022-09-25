This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including women’s track & field alumnae Jenna Harris Griffin. Harris Griffin earned all-conference honors each of her four years as a member of the track & field program at Ohio State with three first team selections. The 2008 Big Ten Medal of Honor winner was one of the top sprinters of her era, winning four individual Big Ten Championships (60m in 2005 and 2007, 100m in 2005 and 2008) and one relay championship (4x100m relay in 2008) during her collegiate career.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO