Scarlet Nation
Rutgers QB updates: Vedral, Wimsatt progressing, Simon seeing growth
Evan Simon made his second career start in the Rutgers football team’s Big Ten home opener this past weekend against Iowa. Noah Vedral missed his fourth-straight game based on an injury that occurred in training camp, and Gavin Wimsatt sat out the game after getting hurt against Temple a week ago.
Scarlet Nation
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Iowa
Rutgers Football suffered their first loss of the season this past Saturday night to Iowa by a final score of 27-10. Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). TKR has gathered all the data from PFF...
Scarlet Nation
Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football's loss to Iowa on Saturday night
It was a tough night for Rutgers as it fell to Iowa in front of a packed SHI Stadium 27-10 and dropped its 20th Big Ten home game in a row. If there is at least one thing to take away from Rutgers’ first four games it is that its offense has not been up to snuff. Outside of a 12-play, 96-yard drive and a game against a poor Wagner team, there is not a whole lot the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) can hang their hats on offensively as the unit has scored one touchdown in the last two weeks.
Scarlet Nation
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano previews Ohio State game
Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano recaps his team's tough loss to Iowa this past weekend, offers injury updates and and previews the upcoming game versus Ohio State. GREG SCHIANO: Thanks for showing up. Try to answer anything I can. Before I do that, though, I do have a special...
Scarlet Nation
Day-after thoughts and observations: Rutgers Football vs. Iowa
The Rutgers football team lost to Iowa, 27-10, in front of a big crowd at SHI Stadium on Saturday night in Piscataway. Rutgers has now lost 20 Big Ten home games in a row. Here are some thoughts and observations after watching the Scarlet Knights' defeat.
Scarlet Nation
Rutgers Women's Soccer gets hard fought win over Maryland, 1-0
Sara Brocious picked up the loose ball and fired it into a vacated net for the only goal of the game as No. 4 Rutgers defeated Maryland 1-0 before a crowd of 1,239 fans at Yurcak Field. The start of the Big Ten season has been everything fans and players...
