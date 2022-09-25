It was a tough night for Rutgers as it fell to Iowa in front of a packed SHI Stadium 27-10 and dropped its 20th Big Ten home game in a row. If there is at least one thing to take away from Rutgers’ first four games it is that its offense has not been up to snuff. Outside of a 12-play, 96-yard drive and a game against a poor Wagner team, there is not a whole lot the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) can hang their hats on offensively as the unit has scored one touchdown in the last two weeks.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO