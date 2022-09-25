ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Rutgers QB updates: Vedral, Wimsatt progressing, Simon seeing growth

Evan Simon made his second career start in the Rutgers football team’s Big Ten home opener this past weekend against Iowa. Noah Vedral missed his fourth-straight game based on an injury that occurred in training camp, and Gavin Wimsatt sat out the game after getting hurt against Temple a week ago.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Scarlet Nation

Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Iowa

Rutgers Football suffered their first loss of the season this past Saturday night to Iowa by a final score of 27-10. Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). TKR has gathered all the data from PFF...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Scarlet Nation

Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football's loss to Iowa on Saturday night

It was a tough night for Rutgers as it fell to Iowa in front of a packed SHI Stadium 27-10 and dropped its 20th Big Ten home game in a row. If there is at least one thing to take away from Rutgers’ first four games it is that its offense has not been up to snuff. Outside of a 12-play, 96-yard drive and a game against a poor Wagner team, there is not a whole lot the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) can hang their hats on offensively as the unit has scored one touchdown in the last two weeks.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Scarlet Nation

TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano previews Ohio State game

Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano recaps his team's tough loss to Iowa this past weekend, offers injury updates and and previews the upcoming game versus Ohio State. GREG SCHIANO: Thanks for showing up. Try to answer anything I can. Before I do that, though, I do have a special...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy