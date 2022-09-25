STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2 Results (9/25/22): Starlight Kid vs. Suzu Suzuki, Giulia & Rina Yamashita Team, And More

Read full article on original website
D-Von Dudley Is Willing To Be Ringside For Bully Ray Matches And Play Dudley Boyz's Greatest Hits
D-Von Dudley squashes any notion that there is heat between him and Bully Ray. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are among history's most decorated tag team combinations. The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, captured tag team gold in practically every major wrestling promotion for two decades. Following their final run in WWE in 2016, D-Von Dudley began working as a producer for the company, while Bully Ray continued to wrestle on occasion and focus on his job as a broadcaster on Busted Open Radio.
The Rock Looks Ahead To Season 3 Of Young Rock, Upcoming Charlotte Flair Signing | Fight Size
Here's your fight-size update for September 24, 2022:. - The Rock is currently filming the third season of Young Rock, and on Instagram, The Rock reflected on working with Nick Khan’s sister, Nahnatchka Khan. One of my fav people on the planet - our YOUNG ROCK creator and director...
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW
Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25): Braun Strowman And New Day Face The Bloodline
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 25 from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25) - The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther &...
ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results (9/23): New ProSouth Champion Crowned
ProSouth Wrestling held its Battle Rumble event on September 23. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results (9/23) - Team CMD (Cabana Man Dan, Roma Miller, Tyrese Murphy, and Dorian) def. Team Eriks (Marcus Eriks,...
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results (9/25): Danhausen, Josh Alexander, More
Glory Pro Wrestling held its Live At The Pageant II: Ludicrous Speed event on September 25 from The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results (9/25) - Sonny...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/19): Kip Sabian, Ortiz, More In Action
The September 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/26) Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. Ortiz defeated Serpentico...
Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock
Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
HOG Wrestling Genesis Results (9/24): Penta El Zero Miedo, Low Ki, Briscoes, Dark Order, More
House of Glory held its Genesis event on September 24 from NYC Arena in New York City, New York. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Sam Rosenthal) and highlights are below. HOG Wrestling Genesis Results (9/24) - Nolo Kitano def. Darren Richardson and Raheem Royal and...
Bayley: Finn Balor And I Were Saying How It 'Feels Like Seven Years Ago' With Triple H In Charge
Bayley's return at WWE SummerSlam was one of the first big returns in the Triple H era, and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY, who had been injured, and Dakota Kai, who had been released, when she made her return from injury. Bayley and Triple H...
Mick Foley: CM Punk's Media Scrum Comments Were Disastrous, He Put Tony Khan In A Bad Position
Mick Foley says CM Punk's comments at the AEW All Out post-show media scrum were "disastrous" because they took the attention off the buzzworthy main event, and the pay-per-view itself. Punk won the AEW World Championship in the show-closing match. He then participated in the media scrum. With company president...
Flash Morgan Webster Explains Why He Turned Down WWE Offers Before Release
Flash Morgan Webster issues a statement on his WWE release. On August 18, Flash Morgan Webster announced he and WWE had come to terms on his release. Fightful Select reported in March that Webster had been working with a short-term extension. In a post on social media, Webster opened up...
Chelsea Green: I'm Post-Surgery, I Had A Procedure To Put My Nasal Septum Back In Place
Chelsea Green has been sidelined due to her recovery from a procedure on her septum. Green is one half of the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions; she and Deonna Purrazzo, collectively known as VXT, won the titles on the Emergence pre-show on August 12. During an appearance on...
Shawn Michaels: NXT Will Continue To Reach Out To Independent Talent And Talent In Japan
In 2021, NXT shifted its focus from independent talent to more talent coming out of college. Recent tryouts have been tailored to finding college or recently graduated athletes to join the WWE Performance Center. The change in focus coincided with Triple H stepping away from the NXT brand following a...
AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
Drew McIntyre Says 'Not All Of' Singing With Tyson Fury Was Supposed To Air At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre didn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle when he squared off against Roman Reigns. After the loss, McIntyre was greeted by Tyson Fury in the ring, and the two men broke into a rendition of "American Pie" by Don McLean. The entire performance aired on Peacock and left fans a little confused as McIntyre was more jovial than expected given his failure to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Allie Katch On Changing Names: I Needed Something That Started With Kat Besides Katniss Everdeen
Allie Katch talks about her recent re-naming. Back in the summer of 2021, Allie Kat made a transition in her career and began using the Allie Katch name, which she still uses to this day. Along with the name change, Katch began to slowly transition out of her cat-like gimmick.
GCW Planet Death Results (9/26): Masashi Takeda, Effy, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, More In Action
Game Changer Wrestling held its Planet Death event on September 26 from Shin-Kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan. The event will air on September 30 on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. GCW Planet Death Results (9/26) - Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd and Joey Janela and...
Prestige Wrestling Talk Is Cheap Results (9/25): Davey Richards, Alan Angels, Bobby Fish In Action
Prestige Wrestling held their Talk Is Cheap event from The Hawthorne Theater in Portland, Oregon on September 25, 2022. The event aired live on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) can be seen below. Prestige Wrestling Talk Is Cheap Results (9/25) Sonico def. Davey Richards. Malcolm Phlex def. Kris Brady.
