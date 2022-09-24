ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

How are these five ASX 50 stocks faring

The S&P/ASX 200 index is up today, gaining 16.30 points or 0.25% to 6,512.50 on 28 September 2022 (as of 10:23 AM AEST). However, all the significant eleven sectors were lower at the same time. Though the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index opened higher on ASX today, all the sectors under...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jabil, TD Synnex And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion before the opening bell. SYNNEX shares fell 1.7% to close at $84.20 on Monday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Tsxv#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Kalkine Media#Inventronics Limited#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Canadian#Sigma Lithium Corporation
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Moderna's Recent Short Interest

Moderna's MRNA short percent of float has risen 7.44% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.34 million shares sold short, which is 5.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
ECONOMY
kalkinemedia.com

Take a look at performance of these ASX-listed stocks

ASX 200 closed 0.41% higher at 6,496.20 points. Among all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark index, four managed to close in green. Materials sector was the top performing sector as it reported a rise of 2.57%. Australian stock market benchmark index, S&P/ASX 200, closed marginally higher on Tuesday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Up 23% Since Wednesday

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ shares are trading sharply higher by some 22.95% to $57.91 since Wednesday afternoon. SQQQ is a popular, 3x-leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. Market indexes are trading sharply lower for the week as investors assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy