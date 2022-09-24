Read full article on original website
Does Bachelorette Rachel See a Future With Aven After His Surprising Finale Return? She Says...
Watch: Bachelorette: What's Next for Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer?. It was the return that shook Bachelor Nation. Aven Jones made a shocking appearance during the dramatic Sept. 20 finale of The Bachelorette, appearing out of thin air after co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia had one final, emotional conversation with Tino Franco. It was a welcome surprise for fans, who, just moments earlier, saw their engagement came to a stunning end after it was revealed Tino had cheated on Rachel after filming ended.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes
Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Who Is ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Ex-Girlfriend Amanda Kaylor? Get to Know Her
Every rose has its thorn. The Bachelorette season 19 finalist Erich Schwer has been exposed for ending his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor to go on the show for “career” opportunities. So, who is Erich’s ex? Keep reading to learn more about Amanda Kaylor. Amanda Kaylor...
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
Johnny Wactor Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL
The Hook of Port Charles has made their first kill! On the September 20 episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL, Johnny Wactor wrapped his run as Brando Corbin as the mechanic’s wife, Sasha, was told by Portia that he had died. It seemed like the Corbins would be given another chance...
Erich Schwer Reportedly Joined The Bachelorette For His Career
Uh oh. Cue the tears. Erich Schwer, who is the last contestant standing vying for Gabby Windey’s heart (and Final Rose) on this season of The Bachelorette, allegedly joined the show to advance his career. Page Six is reporting that Erich’s ex-girlfriend, Amanda Kaylor, has publicly leaked some revealing text messages. Last week, Amanda shared screenshots of […] The post Erich Schwer Reportedly Joined The Bachelorette For His Career appeared first on Reality Tea.
From Alex Michel to Katie Thurston: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?
While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was […]
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel Says Aven ‘Didn’t Know’ Tino Was Still on Stage
Rachel Recchia urges viewers not to blame Aven for what happened during 'The Bachelorette' finale on After the Final Rose.
Fans Are Reacting To The Two Big "House Of The Dragon" Deaths This Week
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
Peacock Cancels ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot
The party is over for Queer as Folk — for now, at least. Peacock has canceled the drama reboot, the debut season of which started streaming in June. Stephen Dunn, who created the reboot, announced the news on Instagram on Friday, September 23, writing, “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer as Folk. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.”
Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on Tonight? How To Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Live
A slew of sexy singles soak up the sun as they hope to find true love during the new season of Bachelor in Paradise!. ABC’s reality juggernaut returns with the largest cast of fan-favorites from the popular franchise. Hosted by Jesse Palmer (and Wells Adams at the bar), the new season, in typical Bachelor form, has been described as the “most shocking and dramatic season yet.”
What Time Does ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Premiere on NBC? How to Watch Live and Online
Hold on tight! NBC’s hit sci-fi thriller La Brea is back and it’s sure to suck you in; though hopefully not into a tar pit. Last season saw the Harris family split up and struggle to come back together again when a massive hole opened up on the freeway in Los Angeles, sucking most of them into it. Miraculously, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survived, along with several others, including Dr. Sam Velez (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair). But with the appearance of supposedly extinct animals, they soon come to realize that...
'Dancing With the Stars' Celebrates Elvis Night With Fun Routines - See Who Wowed and Who Went Home (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a high-energy Elvis Night, which paid tribute to the King of Rock & Roll -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive performances. Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning judges Carrie...
Matt Cohen Teases His Visit to GENERAL HOSPITAL!
The doctor is in! Well, maybe… Matt Cohen shared a video clip on Instagram that has fans hoping he’s coming back to GENERAL HOSPITAL as Dr. Griffin Monro!. Cohen’s post has no caption aside from tagging the official GH Instagram account and a heart emoji. In the video, the actor is sitting in his parked car and says, “Just out here having a little fun. Not a bad day at all.” He then pans down from his face in the rear-view mirror to his lap, where there is a piece of paper that says “GH CREW” on it.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Cast Guide and Instagram Handles
Bachelor in Paradise, ABC’s Bachelor spin-off that brings former contestants to a gorgeous Mexico beach for a second shot at love, is back for Season 8. Over the past few years, a chunk of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans have grown fatigued with the unchanging structure of the franchise’s flagship shows. But the consensus seems to be that the chaos, casual vibes, and connections formed on Bachelor in Paradise are still thoroughly entertaining, so here’s hoping the spin-off can deliver another satisfying season.
