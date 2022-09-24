The party is over for Queer as Folk — for now, at least. Peacock has canceled the drama reboot, the debut season of which started streaming in June. Stephen Dunn, who created the reboot, announced the news on Instagram on Friday, September 23, writing, “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer as Folk. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.”

