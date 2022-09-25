LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Normani stepped out in style over the weekend when she rocked a stunning Versace look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s fashion show over the weekend in Milan, Italy, and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace dress that fit her like a glove. The midi dress included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. The songstress paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair down with two clips on the sides of her face and gave us major ’90s vibes for her fashionable night out.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress shared her look with her millions of IG followers, captioning the fashionable post, ‘

Check out the stunning photo set below.

Normani is certainly turning heads while spending time in Milan and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next! Beauties, what do you think about Normani’s stunning designer look for the brand’s fashion show? Would you rock this?

Normani Steps Out In Versace While Attending The Brand’s Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com