Emory, VA

heraldcourier.com

Prep Golf: Addison perseveres as Falcons claim Region 3D title

DRAPER, Va. – Abingdon High School senior Grace Addison began her round of golf on Tuesday feeling under the weather, but she finished it with a championship and a score that was two-under par. Addison fired a 70 while battling sinus issues to take medalist honors and helped the...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Prep Golf Scores

At Draper Valley Golf Club (Par-72) Abingdon 304, Lord Botetourt 322, Cave Spring 322, Magna Vista 326, William Byrd 335, Northside 339, Christiansburg 356, Hidden Valley 358, Carroll County 389, Tunstall 405, Staunton River 457, Bassett (incomplete) Individual Results. Abingdon – Grace Addison 70, Conner Brummitt 75, Mason Funk 75,...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

SENIOR MEMORIES: Tennessee High blanks Volunteer on Senior Night

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a senior night to remember for Tennessee High soccer player Bridget Flaherty. With 23 minutes left in Tuesday’s match against the Volunteer Falcons, the senior goal keeper was summoned to leave her net area and play in the field during a corner kick from teammate Riley Miller.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Hurricane Ian expected to impact a busy Bristol weekend

As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida, residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee should fish out their raincoats, dust off the umbrellas, and keep an eye on the weather forecast, as there is a projected downpour of rain incoming, during what is expected to be a jam-packed first weekend of October.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Coley conquers course to become Chilhowie's first regional golf champ

TAZEWELL, Va. – On a day when an unrelenting breeze, fast greens and tough pin placements frustrated many participants in the VHSL Region 1D golf tournament, Chase Coley remained calm, cool and confident. The Chilhowie High School senior earned medalist honors with a seven-over par 78 Monday at Tazewell...
CHILHOWIE, VA
heraldcourier.com

Browning named a Commended Student

Jocelyn Browning of Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA) has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Browning, a senior at CCA, received a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Only 34,000 Commended Students nationwide are recognized for their exceptional academic promise this year.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Mighty Viking Band sweeps Chilhowie competition

The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band (MVB) swept the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition Saturday with first place finishes in every category for the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award. The Mighty Viking band and won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion,...
CHILHOWIE, VA
heraldcourier.com

Career Expo gives seventh graders glimpse at possible job paths

ABINGDON, Va. — Crystal Breeding, the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s manager of youth success, welcomed around 4,500 seventh grade students from across 19 Southwest Virginia school districts to the first in-person Ignite Career Expo for Youth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. “We’re excited that...
ABINGDON, VA
#American Football#Emory Henry 17#Comp Att#Fumbles Lost
heraldcourier.com

Board OKs music festival at Abingdon Vineyards

A local music festival that became a source of contention for some in the area won approval from the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to move ahead. Between the Vines, a music festival at the Abingdon Vineyards, is scheduled to be held Oct. 14-16 in the remote Alvarado community in Washington County, Virginia.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority. Bristol Virginia’s IDA voted unanimously to approve the transfer of a 2.5-acre tract located between Texas Roadhouse and the former Cabela’s location to KM Hotels and KM-Bristol Hotel LLC, a Richmond-based hotel development firm.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bucket truck hits train trestle over Piedmont Avenue

A bucket truck struck the railroad bridge that crosses Piedmont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, after 11 a.m. on Monday. Traffic access was closed until an engineer from Norfolk Southern could come and evaluate the extent of damage to the bridge, City Manager Randy Eads said. Detours will remain in place...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Early voting opens the ballot box from September to November

A practice begun in Virginia during the height of the pandemic has become a convenient way for voters to cast ballots on a day convenient for them. Early voting began across the state Friday Sept. 23. Virginia voters have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to take advantage of early voting before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Election Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Santa Train will return to the rails this November

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return to the rails on Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 80th year. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the 2022 event would follow the drive-thru format used since 2020, in the wake of the global pandemic.
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Teaching healthy habits is a focus for area schools

More than 14 million children and adolescents in the United States from ages 2 to 19 were affected by obesity from 2017 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When it comes to the impact of a student’s weight on their learning, the research is mixed,...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Our View | The pandemic has taken so much, it's great to have the Santa Train back

The region received an unexpected Christmas gift Tuesday as it was suddenly announced the Santa Train will again ride the rails spreading gifts and Christmas cheer from Pikeville, Kentucky, to Kingsport, Tennessee. The CSX train travels 110 miles through the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeastern Tennessee making...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

New Food City store breaks ground in Clintwood

Company officials broke ground Tuesday on a new Food City, located at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood, Virginia. The 45,000 square foot retail supermarket will serve as a replacement for Food City’s existing location. It is expected to open next spring. “We have served...
CLINTWOOD, VA
heraldcourier.com

Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves

It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors. Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role. Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Because of You campaign underway at Northeast State

Northeast State Community College’s annual Because of You Campaign kicked off this week across all campus locations. The annual scholarship fundraising event goes until Oct. 7. Because of You aims to raise scholarship money for students attending Northeast State. All funds raised during the campaign are used for Northeast State student scholarships administered through the college’s foundation. The campaign hosts a series of events sponsored by departments from across the college. This year’s headlining events included the popular Bear Bucks Craft Sale, the very popular cutest pets contest, a chrysanthemum sale, the Northeast State’s Got Talent Contest, and a dance contest.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

