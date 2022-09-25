Slide 1 of 17: As long-time viewers know, not everyone who competes on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is there for the right reasons. It's good for fans—drama, tears, feuds!—but not so helpful for finding "The One." Let's face it, relationships nurtured in the reality TV bubble just don't always fare well in the real world (BRB, still crying over Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's split and Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's breakup.)So, how good have the Bachelor franchise's matchmaking skills been over the years? Out of 26 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, there are only 15 couples still standing. Fun fact: The cast-offs actually do quite well on their second—or third, fourth, even fifth—chances at finding love on Bachelor In Paradise. The lucky few who received the final rose and stayed together really beat the odds. After 25 years of The Bachelor, everyone's favorite dating show has brought together 10 successful marriages, two current engagements, three happily dating couples, one IDK-what 's-going-on couple, and tons of adorable babies. Curious which of your top picks actually made it? Read on to see which of your favorite Bachelor Nation couples who found their happily-ever-afters on TV made it work IRL.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 HOURS AGO