theScore
Report: Patriots believe Jones suffered high ankle sprain
The New England Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. X-rays on Jones' ankle...
theScore
Lamb's 1-handed TD catch propels Cowboys past Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb was angry with himself in the second quarter after dropping a wide-open pass and costing the Dallas Cowboys a possible touchdown. It was just embarrassing. The star Cowboys receiver more than made up for it with the game on the line, making...
NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges in Week 3 Shakeup
The Dolphins are on the move in the latest order, while the Eagles and the Jaguars also jumped up the list.
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL
The NFL confirmed if it decides to move Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, it will be moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds, Week 3 injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup - D'Andre Swift,...
theScore
Trent Williams to miss time with high ankle sprain
Left tackle Trent Williams will miss "some time" due to a high ankle sprain, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Shanahan added that Williams could miss four-to-six weeks, but that won't be confirmed until his swelling decreases. The veteran tackle suffered...
theScore
NFL Week 4 teasers: Teasing up vs. teasing down
If you dug into the teaser basket last week, one type of value-based teaser play did decidedly better than the other. Touchdown favorites teased down to a pick'em suffered three losses: the Chargers, Chiefs, and Bills. Of course, since market of entry timing matters, it's worth mentioning that all three saw their odds shorten out of teaser range, falling below -6 on the point spread.
theScore
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 4
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
theScore
Pittman, Olave showcasing their skills in first 3 weeks
Third-year Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has quickly established himself as a bona fide No. 1 receiver in the NFL. His rapid ascent from second-round pick to household name has caught the eye of the entire league. One NFL GM compared him to Larry Fitzgerald. "Just the way he's...
theScore
Report: Mac Jones likely out multiple games with 'severe' high ankle sprain
Tests confirmed Monday that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Jones will likely miss multiple games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A high ankle sprain of this caliber would typically...
theScore
Bills sign veteran cornerback Rhodes
The Buffalo Bills signed free-agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes, the team announced Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowler will begin on the Bills' practice squad, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The former All-Pro defensive back reportedly visited the franchise earlier Tuesday. Buffalo brings in the veteran amid numerous injuries on its...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 4 Rankings - Wide Receivers (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 4.
theScore
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 3 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Jalen Hurts was a popular MVP bet over the summer for obvious reasons. Considering the odds that were available relative to some of the league's premier quarterbacks, there are far worse wagers you could make than gambling on a dual-threat leader of an ascending team.
theScore
Texas A&M's Ainias Smith to miss rest of season due to fractured leg
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fracture to his lower right leg, his father told Travis L. Brown of The Bryan College-Station Eagle. The family is awaiting a second medical opinion to see if Smith will need surgery.
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 4
TheScore's NFL Power Rankings take a weekly spin around the league to assess where every team stands. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) At a time when a few of the league's elite teams have begun to slip, the Eagles have looked nearly flawless. Jalen Hurts' continued growth - and emergence as the early MVP front-runner - has been the leading factor in Philly going from ascending team to legit Super Bowl candidate.
