Grimsby 1-2 Carlisle: Kristian Dennis haunts former club in Carlisle victory
Carlisle handed newly-promoted Grimsby their second 2-1 defeat on the bounce by edging their rearranged Sky Bet League Two meeting. Owen Moxon opened the scoring with a stunning low drive, before Kristian Dennis came back to haunt his former club at Blundell Park. Michee Efete was on target for the home team after gift-wrapping Carlisle their second.
Gary Neville exclusive interview: On the 'attempted murder' of English football and his vision for a better game
On April 18 2021, news emerged of plans for a breakaway European Super League that would include six clubs from the Premier League. The proposals caused widespread uproar and were soon shelved following fan protests. The fall-out from that and the financial crisis caused by the pandemic provides the backdrop...
Luke Shaw shines but Harry Maguire and Nick Pope struggle - England player ratings
Nick Pope - 4 A game that exposed Pope's weakness with distribution even before his late error. Looked nervous under the German press when collecting back passes, with his spilled save for Kai Havertz's second goal capping a poor evening. Unlikely to oust Jordan Pickford anytime soon. Luke Shaw -...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jonjo O'Neill's Pens Man back with excellent chance at Bangor-on-Dee
1.55 Bangor - Last time out winners go head-to-head. Pens Man looks to be on the improve for the Jonjo O'Neill team and ought to go close in the Jones Bros Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase. Kevin Brogan takes off 3lb but so does Lilly Pinchin from the back of Midnight...
Worcester Warriors enter administration after being suspended from all competitions by RFU
Worcester Warriors have gone into administration after being suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union, having missed the deadline to show plans were in place to move forward from the financial crisis enveloping it. Worcester were suspended by the RFU on Monday for failing to meet a 5pm...
Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired
Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder
Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
Wednesday Tips
Flylikeaneagle looks the best bet on a competitive card at Nottingham in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Mile Series Final Handicap. Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, the five-year-old arrives on the back of his fourth win in what has been a thoroughly productive season. Based in Ireland until earlier this year, he has flourished since joining Russell's Kinross yard in June.
Tuesday Tips
First Impression can notch a third win from four visits to Ayr in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap at Ayr. John Quinn's five-year-old was rated 85 when last striking gold here a couple of years ago and returns 5lb lower in the weights. He has been dropped 1lb since his most recent outing here a couple of weeks ago, when beaten just a couple of lengths into fourth place, and any rain would aid his cause.
Thursday Tips
Falcon Nine looks sure to take a good step forward from his promising debut when he reappears at Salisbury. Beautifully bred, the Ulysses youngster is a half-brother to Jessica Harrington's top-class filly Albigna. He made what could be described as a stereotypical debut for one from Sir Michael Stoute's yard when staying on nicely into fourth at Leicester.
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch
Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.
Dublin's Carla Rowe says All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Donegal was the biggest disappointment of her career
The Dubs were shocked by Donegal in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final and missed out on the opportunity to face eventual champions Meath in the final four. It was a devastating blow for Mick Bohan's side, who have not lifted the Brendan Martin Cup since 2020, when they claimed their fourth in a row.
LV= County Championship: Yorkshire survival hopes suffer blow as Zafar Gohar wreaks havoc for Gloucestershire allowing them to open up big lead
Yorkshire's LV= Insurance County Championship survival hopes were dealt a blow at Headingley as Gloucestershire opened up a second-innings lead of 211 runs with four wickets remaining. Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar inspired Gloucestershire on the second day, claiming five of seven morning wickets as Yorkshire, replying to a first-innings 190,...
Champions Day: Superstar Baaeed to bring down curtain on remarkable career in Ascot Champion Stakes
Connections of Baaeed are preparing themselves to say farewell to their star performer in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot next month. The four-year-old is unbeaten in 10 starts for trainer William Haggas and owners Shadwell, with his team opting to bring the curtain down over 10 furlongs on October 15 rather than switching up to a mile and a half in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
King Charles III: Tom Marquand to ride first runner in royal silks at Salisbury on Thursday
The King will have his first runner in the famous royal silks as Educator lines up at Salisbury on Thursday. While His Majesty has previously had runners in the colours he shared with the Queen Consort when they were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall respectively, it will be the first time the famous purple, red and gold silks will take to the track in his name.
