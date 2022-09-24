ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

Grimsby 1-2 Carlisle: Kristian Dennis haunts former club in Carlisle victory

Carlisle handed newly-promoted Grimsby their second 2-1 defeat on the bounce by edging their rearranged Sky Bet League Two meeting. Owen Moxon opened the scoring with a stunning low drive, before Kristian Dennis came back to haunt his former club at Blundell Park. Michee Efete was on target for the home team after gift-wrapping Carlisle their second.
SkySports

Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired

Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
SkySports

Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder

Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Flylikeaneagle looks the best bet on a competitive card at Nottingham in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Mile Series Final Handicap. Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, the five-year-old arrives on the back of his fourth win in what has been a thoroughly productive season. Based in Ireland until earlier this year, he has flourished since joining Russell's Kinross yard in June.
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

First Impression can notch a third win from four visits to Ayr in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap at Ayr. John Quinn's five-year-old was rated 85 when last striking gold here a couple of years ago and returns 5lb lower in the weights. He has been dropped 1lb since his most recent outing here a couple of weeks ago, when beaten just a couple of lengths into fourth place, and any rain would aid his cause.
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Falcon Nine looks sure to take a good step forward from his promising debut when he reappears at Salisbury. Beautifully bred, the Ulysses youngster is a half-brother to Jessica Harrington's top-class filly Albigna. He made what could be described as a stereotypical debut for one from Sir Michael Stoute's yard when staying on nicely into fourth at Leicester.
SkySports

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch

Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.
SkySports

LV= County Championship: Yorkshire survival hopes suffer blow as Zafar Gohar wreaks havoc for Gloucestershire allowing them to open up big lead

Yorkshire's LV= Insurance County Championship survival hopes were dealt a blow at Headingley as Gloucestershire opened up a second-innings lead of 211 runs with four wickets remaining. Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar inspired Gloucestershire on the second day, claiming five of seven morning wickets as Yorkshire, replying to a first-innings 190,...
SkySports

Champions Day: Superstar Baaeed to bring down curtain on remarkable career in Ascot Champion Stakes

Connections of Baaeed are preparing themselves to say farewell to their star performer in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot next month. The four-year-old is unbeaten in 10 starts for trainer William Haggas and owners Shadwell, with his team opting to bring the curtain down over 10 furlongs on October 15 rather than switching up to a mile and a half in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
SkySports

King Charles III: Tom Marquand to ride first runner in royal silks at Salisbury on Thursday

The King will have his first runner in the famous royal silks as Educator lines up at Salisbury on Thursday. While His Majesty has previously had runners in the colours he shared with the Queen Consort when they were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall respectively, it will be the first time the famous purple, red and gold silks will take to the track in his name.
