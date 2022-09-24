Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Incoming weather concerns altering high school football schedules
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A number of high school football games have been rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather related to Hurricane Ian. Some games have been moved up to Wednesday or Thursday, others postponed to next Monday. Latest changes:. Wednesday September 28:. St. John’s at Cross -...
live5news.com
Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition. The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.
live5news.com
S.C. gas prices fall more than 4 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 4.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.16, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.79 on Sunday while...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Ian now a major hurricane, impacts expected here later this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler air will take over for the rest of the work and school week as the sky becomes increasingly cloudy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All eyes on Hurricane Ian as it attempts to become a Category 4 hurricane as it emerges from the western tip of Cuba this morning. Ian is forecast to maintain major hurricane status through landfall in West-Central or Southwest Florida. Devastating wind damage, storm surge and flooding rainfall are all expected. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially as bands of tropical moisture move onshore. The storm will track northeast or northerly once it makes landfall in Florida at a very slow pace. The biggest question mark for us at this point is will this storm move off the east coast of Florida and then turn north toward our coastline, allowing this storm to come in a little stronger than currently expected. This is the wild card that we will be watching closely.
live5news.com
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Lowcountry counties already under watches ahead of Ian’s approach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The National Weather Service declared tropical storm and storm surge watches for several Lowcountry counties Tuesday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Charleston, Berkeley, Beaufort, coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties. A storm surge watch is also...
live5news.com
Charleston County students making gains, test scores show
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Charleston County School District are rebounding after years of pandemic learning loss, according to new end-of-year test results recently released. The End-of-Course Examination Program results show a huge spike in scores from last year in most cases and a boost to pre-pandemic scores...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
live5news.com
Teen facing charges in Sunday night Bluffton shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-year-old Bluffton teen is facing charges in connection to a Sunday night shooting that left another teen injured. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was arrested Monday afternoon with the assistance of the Bluffton Police Department. The teen is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, deputies said.
live5news.com
Missing 16-year-old N. Charleston boy found safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the teenager who had been reported missing since Sunday has been located. The teen, who had last been seen at his Mazyck Road home, was found safe Monday night, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Police did not provide further details.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School Board approves new school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District approved the location of the Lowcountry’s next elementary school Monday night. The $41 million project involves building the new school off River Road within the Swygert Landing neighborhood. It will serve District 9, the Johns Island area, shifting the way...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting late Friday afternoon. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. He was pronounced...
live5news.com
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some North Charleston communities and businesses are concerned about a new bar and nightclub because of possible dangers they fear the business may bring. The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located near the Singing Pines neighborhood with just a fence separating homes from...
live5news.com
Deputies: Teen injured in Sunday night shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a teen. Deputies responded to The Retreat at Grand Oaks in Bluffton around 8:40 p.m. for a shooting. Deputies say a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside...
live5news.com
Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Department of Housing and Development is applying for nearly a half-million dollars in federal grant money to help boost its efforts to end homelessness in the Holy City. The city is partnering with the Continuum of Care, a network of providers that works with...
live5news.com
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials meet to discuss pedestrian connector for Ashley River Park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Earlier this year Dorchester County opened its 85-acre Ashley River Park. Officials say the goal has always been to expand in the area and provide more resources for the community. The Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Commission is holding a council meeting Tuesday to discuss...
live5news.com
Classroom Champions: Science teacher wants chemistry kits for students
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Fort Dorchester High School science teacher says learning a new concept is much easier when you can see what you are learning about. Kenda Szczesniak says molecules are too small to see so using models is a major part of teaching students about them.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
