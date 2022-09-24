CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler air will take over for the rest of the work and school week as the sky becomes increasingly cloudy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All eyes on Hurricane Ian as it attempts to become a Category 4 hurricane as it emerges from the western tip of Cuba this morning. Ian is forecast to maintain major hurricane status through landfall in West-Central or Southwest Florida. Devastating wind damage, storm surge and flooding rainfall are all expected. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially as bands of tropical moisture move onshore. The storm will track northeast or northerly once it makes landfall in Florida at a very slow pace. The biggest question mark for us at this point is will this storm move off the east coast of Florida and then turn north toward our coastline, allowing this storm to come in a little stronger than currently expected. This is the wild card that we will be watching closely.

