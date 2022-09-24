ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Incoming weather concerns altering high school football schedules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A number of high school football games have been rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather related to Hurricane Ian. Some games have been moved up to Wednesday or Thursday, others postponed to next Monday. Latest changes:. Wednesday September 28:. St. John’s at Cross -...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition. The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

S.C. gas prices fall more than 4 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 4.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.16, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.79 on Sunday while...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Ian now a major hurricane, impacts expected here later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler air will take over for the rest of the work and school week as the sky becomes increasingly cloudy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All eyes on Hurricane Ian as it attempts to become a Category 4 hurricane as it emerges from the western tip of Cuba this morning. Ian is forecast to maintain major hurricane status through landfall in West-Central or Southwest Florida. Devastating wind damage, storm surge and flooding rainfall are all expected. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially as bands of tropical moisture move onshore. The storm will track northeast or northerly once it makes landfall in Florida at a very slow pace. The biggest question mark for us at this point is will this storm move off the east coast of Florida and then turn north toward our coastline, allowing this storm to come in a little stronger than currently expected. This is the wild card that we will be watching closely.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Charleston, SC
City
Furman, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
North Charleston, SC
Sports
live5news.com

Charleston County students making gains, test scores show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Charleston County School District are rebounding after years of pandemic learning loss, according to new end-of-year test results recently released. The End-of-Course Examination Program results show a huge spike in scores from last year in most cases and a boost to pre-pandemic scores...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Miller
live5news.com

Teen facing charges in Sunday night Bluffton shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-year-old Bluffton teen is facing charges in connection to a Sunday night shooting that left another teen injured. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was arrested Monday afternoon with the assistance of the Bluffton Police Department. The teen is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, deputies said.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing 16-year-old N. Charleston boy found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the teenager who had been reported missing since Sunday has been located. The teen, who had last been seen at his Mazyck Road home, was found safe Monday night, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Police did not provide further details.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School Board approves new school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District approved the location of the Lowcountry’s next elementary school Monday night. The $41 million project involves building the new school off River Road within the Swygert Landing neighborhood. It will serve District 9, the Johns Island area, shifting the way...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting late Friday afternoon. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. He was pronounced...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Conference#American Football#College Football#Charleston Southern#Backup Jace Wilson#Paladins
live5news.com

Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some North Charleston communities and businesses are concerned about a new bar and nightclub because of possible dangers they fear the business may bring. The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located near the Singing Pines neighborhood with just a fence separating homes from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Teen injured in Sunday night shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a teen. Deputies responded to The Retreat at Grand Oaks in Bluffton around 8:40 p.m. for a shooting. Deputies say a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Department of Housing and Development is applying for nearly a half-million dollars in federal grant money to help boost its efforts to end homelessness in the Holy City. The city is partnering with the Continuum of Care, a network of providers that works with...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy