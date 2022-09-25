Read full article on original website
Medical Examiner Testifies 15-Month-Old Girl Was Alive When She Was Shoved Into Trash Can
Tennessee prosecutors presented evidence against a mother that they say proves her toddler was not accidentally killed but intentionally murdered. A medical examiner testified Friday that 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell had been alive when she was “tightly” wrapped in a fleece blanket and shoved upside down into a trash can, where she was later discovered by investigators.
California Man Already Imprisoned for 1983 Rape and Murder Linked to Another Rape and Murder from Same Year: Prosecutors
A California man already imprisoned for the 1983 rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl has been charged with the rape and murder of another woman around that time. The new case against Christopher Melvin Holland, 67, is the second that prosecutors in Santa Clara County have brought against him for the death of 21-year-old Tara Marowski, with the county’s top prosecutor saying that the new charges carry “a message that you will hear often from me and this Office as we scour old cases for new evidence: we do not forget violent crimes and we do not forget victims.”
International Business Times
Girl, 16, Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death After House Party, Also Killing Unborn Baby
A 16-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old woman to death after a house party in Lodi, California. The case is being treated as a double homicide as the victim's unborn baby was also killed in the incident. Officers from the Lodi Police Department arrived at an Eagle...
Alec Baldwin and others could face charges in "Rust" shooting, district attorney says
Nearly a year after the deadly shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust," several people, including the actor, could face criminal charges, according to a district attorney investigating the shooting.
CBS News
Chico man arrested, accused of plotting mass shooting
CHICO - A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his...
SFGate
NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says
A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
CBS News
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
wegotthiscovered.com
Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’
A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
Thornton Police need help finding would-be child abductor
Investigators want to identify a man caught on surveillance after an attempted abduction at a school in Thornton.It happened Friday about 7:30 a.m. at STEM Launch K- 8 on Pecos Street.A 10-year-old girl says a man grabbed her outside the school.Police say the girl resisted the attack and the man ran.Police describe the suspect as a thin man with blonde hair, about 5'8". He was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored Adidas logo at the time of the attempted abduction.New information suggests he fled in a gray 2006 to 2009 Saturn Aura, with damage to the driver's side fender and door.Anyone with information about this is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).Additional pictures of the suspect and his vehicle can be seen here:
CBS News
Man stabbed to death in Hacienda Heights, suspect at large
A man was stabbed to death in Hacienda Heights over the weekend and the suspect was still at large Monday, investigators said. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "When deputies arrived, they found...
CBS News
Suspect in DC murder of Baltimore man shot at officers before barricading himself, police say
BALTIMORE -- The man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington, D.C. last month is barricaded after shooting at officers Tuesday morning, DC Police said. Officers spotted the suspect, 27-year-old Avery Miller, in the 5300 block of Ames Street in Northeast DC,...
Michigan Man Accused Of Christmas Cannibalism Pleads Guilty To Murder
A Michigan man who was accused of brutally murdering a college student and then eating part of his body has decided to plead guilty in the case against his lawyers' advice. Mark David Latunski, 52, pleaded guilty to open murder and mutilation of a body on Thursday, according to MLive. Because "open murder" can be either first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter, the court will hold a hearing on Oct. 18 to determine which crime Latunski will be convicted of — which will also determine whether he will ever be eligible for parole.
Police uncover 2006 murder suspect's criminal past
Years after his release from a juvenile detention center, he became the prime suspect in the murder of former Auburn University student Lori Slesinski.
CBS News
Denver man pleads guilty to shipping cars loaded with firearms to relatives in Haiti
A Haitian national residing in Denver pleaded guilty last week to federal smuggling charges. Federal investigators discovered the man purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of the guns were sold.
Family of Slain Georgia Mom Received Threats Last Year, Report Says
The family of slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was allegedly threatened by her daughter’s boyfriend last year, The New York Post reports. “If you or your family ever come near me again I will hurt them,” Andrew Giegerich, a former amateur MMA fighter, wrote to Collier’s daughter in a handwritten message in May 2021, according to the Post. The note was reportedly included in police evidence photos as part of a domestic dispute between Giegerich and Amanda Bearden, Collier’s daughter. The two, who have reportedly had a long history of domestic disputes and arrests, are said to still be living together, saying they moved back shortly before Collier disappeared. The 59-year-old mother vanished earlier this month after her daughter got a cryptic Venmo message that “they are not going to let me go.” She was found dead and severely burned in a ravine a day later. Police are investigating her death as a homicide but have so far not named any suspects.Read it at New York Post
Love Triangle Murder Defendant Told Missing Husband’s Worried Co-Workers She Was Too Busy to Check on Him: Prosecutor
When her husband’s worried co-workers told her he was missing, murder defendant Nikki Sue Melissa Entzel, 39, said she was busy with work and would check on him later, a prosecutor told jurors in opening statements on Tuesday. Authorities in Burleigh County, North Dakota, said that Entzel actually knew...
BBC
Social worker stabbed while checking on children, court told
A social worker was repeatedly stabbed by a man as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children, a court was told. Sulai Man, 34, allegedly attacked Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after officers forced their way into his flat in Wood Green, north London, on 6 August 2021.
CBS News
Police: Robbery leads to carjacking, crash in Queens
A suspect is under arrest after a wild chain of events ended with him crashing a stolen car into a fast food restaurant in Queens. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
CBS News
Man arrested in Elk Grove for alleged shooting
The suspect, Sundeep Singh, was arrested after, police say, he shot a man in the leg on Wednesday (9/21). He's facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon.
CBS News
Three 14-year-olds, woman possibly involved in home invasion, assault in Anne Arundel Co.
Police say an adult and three 14-year-old girls broke into a home armed with baseball bats in Anne Arundel County. People in the home reported minor injuries. Officers were called to a home around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hilltop Road for a home invasion and an assault.
CBS News
