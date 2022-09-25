The family of slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was allegedly threatened by her daughter’s boyfriend last year, The New York Post reports. “If you or your family ever come near me again I will hurt them,” Andrew Giegerich, a former amateur MMA fighter, wrote to Collier’s daughter in a handwritten message in May 2021, according to the Post. The note was reportedly included in police evidence photos as part of a domestic dispute between Giegerich and Amanda Bearden, Collier’s daughter. The two, who have reportedly had a long history of domestic disputes and arrests, are said to still be living together, saying they moved back shortly before Collier disappeared. The 59-year-old mother vanished earlier this month after her daughter got a cryptic Venmo message that “they are not going to let me go.” She was found dead and severely burned in a ravine a day later. Police are investigating her death as a homicide but have so far not named any suspects.Read it at New York Post

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO