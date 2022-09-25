ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Robinhood Finally Launches Crypto Wallet, But It Doesn't Support Ethereum... Yet

Retail stock-trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD has launched its self-custody, web3 wallet beta to 10,000 Apple iOS customers who joined the waitlist back in May. The standalone app, officially known as Robinhood Wallet, will use Polygon MATIC/USD as its initial blockchain network to give users complete control over their cryptocurrency, enable network-free crypto trading and swapping, and provide seamless access to the decentralized web.
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today

Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Expects Dogecoin, Zcash To Switch To PoS

Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin feels that other blockchains, such as Dogecoin and Zcash should be following the same strategy now that the Ethereum merge has been completed. Ryan Selkis asked Buterin at the 2022 Messari Mainnet if all networks should shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) method. Buterin responded affirmatively. Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn,...
ambcrypto.com

Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price

At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
Benzinga

The Great Merge And Miner Migration: Where Will Ethereum's Miners Go?

The Merge has finally come. The momentous occasion that has been hotly anticipated for years was finally completed on Sept. 15, 2022. This is big news for the cryptosphere. Ethereum ETH/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD have long been the two dominant blockchains. However, unlike its predecessor, Ethereum was the pioneer of “smart contracts,” improving upon what Bitcoin started and vastly increasing the potential use cases of the blockchain.
dailyhodl.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
ambcrypto.com

Tezos: This might serve as a catalyst for XTZ’s upward trend

Tezos, a layer 1 blockchain, activated an upgrade dubbed Kathmandu on Friday (23 September), according to a tweet from the team. The Kathmandu upgrade reportedly went live on Friday at block 2,736,129 of the Tezos proof-of-stake (PoS) mainnet. After the upgrade, the network’s social dominance declined, but it saw a...
dailyhodl.com

New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report

The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
