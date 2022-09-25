Read full article on original website
California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits
In a future ravaged by climate change, wildfires will strain resources. Bringing back every town will only put people in mortal danger once again.
How an 'ancient landslide' keeps threatening a railroad, homes in San Clemente
Officials with Metrolink are still responding to recent movement detected in the railway’s foundation near San Clemente after Tropical Storm Kay.
California bans unnecessary pesticide, chemical testing on dogs and cats
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill into law that will go into effect Jan. 1 and make California the first state in the U.S. to prohibit harmful testing on dogs and cats.
In San Bernardino mountains, residents hit by devastating mudslide fear more to come
Officials said 16 homes were damaged or destroyed after a mudslide Sept. 12. One woman was found dead in her home.
New law will remove the word 'squaw' from California place names
In at least one place with the offending name — the unincorporated town of Squaw Valley near Kings Canyon National Park — discussions about what the name should be have already grown heated. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Newsom vetoes bill aimed at preventing light pollution
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at reducing light pollution, citing concerns about costs.
It just got harder in California to steal and then sell catalytic converters
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws Sunday that will make it harder to sell stolen catalytic converters.
How the pandemic saved one of California's smallest public schools
The COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly saved one of the smallest public schools in California, even as enrollment is plummeting elsewhere.
Commentary: Why Californians are working to flip red state legislatures blue
Republicans dominate in state capitols. But with abortion access now up to states, more Democrats are realizing they need more power in statehouses.
Newsom signs 13 abortion protection and reproductive health bills
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bills aimed at strengthening California’s already robust abortion-rights protections.
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates Two Beverly Hills Mansions to the California Community Foundation
Two Beverly Hills mansions, jointly valued at roughly 55 million dollars, now belong to the California Community Foundation, after they were donated by billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the world’s most philanthropic people. “We are one of many, many...
Self-described 'incel' charged with hate crimes in attacks on women in Orange County
Johnny Deven Young, 25, posted videos to YouTube that show him sexually harassing and pepper-spraying women, prosecutors said.
