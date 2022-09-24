Read full article on original website
Related
Tchia is an open-world soul-jumping adventure that can calm worried minds
Tchia is a deep breath of fresh air at a time when we need it most
Zola Jesus’s Living Room Is the Centerpiece of Her Gothic House in the Woods
As the artist Zola Jesus, Nika Roza Danilova makes dark and atmospheric vibes pop propelled by deep ruminations around stillness and absence. So, when the 33-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer set out to design a home from scratch in 2015, her instinct was to erect a minimalist “black metal square” in the northwoods of Wisconsin.
techeblog.com
Google’s The Descent of the Serpent is a Free Adventure Game That Teaches You About Ancient Mesoamerica Civilizations
Google’s The Descent of the Serpent is a free adventure game that basically teaches you about ancient Mesoamerica civilizations. This web-based game was developed in collaboration with Mexico’s National Museum of Anthropology and features multi-level mazes set in jungles, mountains, caves, coasts and more. Players will find detailed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
Absolutely surreal Yoga and Wellness Retreat is designed to look like a dancing peacock
A retreat designed to look so beautiful, it’ll instantly melt your stress away. Designed by Thilina Liyanage, this Yoga & Wellness Retreat concept takes the shape of a peacock mid-dance, with its plumage spread out in a large fan, creating a shelter underneath. Liyanage’s style has heavily leaned on nature-inspired architecture, with the use of natural materials like wood and bamboo. The Yoga & Wellness Retreat is no different, with a design so instantly iconic, you’d recognize it from a mile away!
A Poem| I Found Myself
I met a child, a flower spilling from a greenhouse. cradled in the arms of nature. while a breeze mused his curly hair. and I was a wind-ripped lake lost in wilderness. An unforgiving, relentless soul.
Learn the golden rules of photography (before you break them)
This article was originally featured in Popular Photography. Photography has a lot of rules that are really just principles. Most of them are useful guidelines worth understanding, not edicts to be followed to the letter. In this photography fundamentals series, we’re going to look at when you should follow the rules—and when you should consider breaking them. First, though, we need to cover some of the most important fundamentals of photography composition.
Comments / 0