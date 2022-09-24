ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Google’s The Descent of the Serpent is a Free Adventure Game That Teaches You About Ancient Mesoamerica Civilizations

Google’s The Descent of the Serpent is a free adventure game that basically teaches you about ancient Mesoamerica civilizations. This web-based game was developed in collaboration with Mexico’s National Museum of Anthropology and features multi-level mazes set in jungles, mountains, caves, coasts and more. Players will find detailed...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Emotion
yankodesign.com

Absolutely surreal Yoga and Wellness Retreat is designed to look like a dancing peacock

A retreat designed to look so beautiful, it’ll instantly melt your stress away. Designed by Thilina Liyanage, this Yoga & Wellness Retreat concept takes the shape of a peacock mid-dance, with its plumage spread out in a large fan, creating a shelter underneath. Liyanage’s style has heavily leaned on nature-inspired architecture, with the use of natural materials like wood and bamboo. The Yoga & Wellness Retreat is no different, with a design so instantly iconic, you’d recognize it from a mile away!
THEATER & DANCE
Creative Corner

A Poem| I Found Myself

I met a child, a flower spilling from a greenhouse. cradled in the arms of nature. while a breeze mused his curly hair. and I was a wind-ripped lake lost in wilderness. An unforgiving, relentless soul.
Popular Science

Learn the golden rules of photography (before you break them)

This article was originally featured in Popular Photography. Photography has a lot of rules that are really just principles. Most of them are useful guidelines worth understanding, not edicts to be followed to the letter. In this photography fundamentals series, we’re going to look at when you should follow the rules—and when you should consider breaking them. First, though, we need to cover some of the most important fundamentals of photography composition.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy