Slide 1 of 16: Looking for a special companion in your life? Sometimes, the cutest dog breeds also happen to be some of the sweetest partners in life we could ask for. While a dog's appearance often affects our decision to adopt, both consciously and inadvertently, it's important to remember there's a whole lot more to man's best friend that simply looks alone. In fact, some of the most special canines on the Internet have quirks that makes them unique: sometimes, they've been mistreated and need that little extra love and other times they've merely been born to look different. Essentially, all dogs are equally deservant of our love and affection. Whether your pup is one of the smartest dogs around, or the most playful dog in the neighborhood, there's so many ways dogs bring joy to our life. Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, as these cutest dog breeds will attest to!

