Read full article on original website
Related
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
Watch: Leopard Leaps Out of a Tree and Takes Down an Impala
Lee Fuller has been guiding photo safaris in the African bush for more than two decades. He’s captured plenty of awe-inspiring wildlife encounters in that time, but he says that a leopard sighting he caught on camera a few weeks back is one of the most incredible things he’s every had the privilege of witnessing. Fuller shared the video to Instagram on August 24—the same day he filmed it.
pethelpful.com
Paralyzed Dog's Reaction to Seeing Her Wheelchair Harness Makes Us So Happy
Video of a dog with special needs laying eyes on her wheelchair harness has us smiling from ear-to-ear. Little Rose has the best spirit and loves to be out and about, but the paralyzed pooch needs just a little help getting around. Enter her wheelchair, something that she knows and loves all too well.
pethelpful.com
Cat Hijacks Man's Birthday Gift and We Can't Stop Laughing
If you've ever wondered if your cat is jealous when other people get attention, a video on TikTok seems to have the answer. Jasper, or @allthingsjasper, was not thrilled when he realized it was his dad John's birthday. So of course he decided to hunker down in one of his papa's present, causing one seriously funny video online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Viral Videos of Disabled French Bulldog's Adorable Waddles to Music Are Irresistible
Little Rocky (@goodboyrocky1) on TikTok has a special place in our hearts — and a new video on his page shows exactly why. The poor pup is paralyzed from the waist down, but that in no way has dampened his spirits. Nor has it stopped him from getting around the house. Take for instance a recent video of Rocky, which shows the pup waddling over to his mama. His determined spirit is so infectious!
pethelpful.com
Video of Bulldog Puppy 'Napping in the Oregano' Has People Falling in Love
Bringing home a foster dog is always a transition. The dog is in a new, unfamiliar location. They're most likely scared and shy. But eventually they warm up to their new, temporary family. They realize that there are nice people out there who love them. And as they get comfortable, it's nonstop playing, treats and quiet sleeping. They get so used to the lifestyle that they just plop down anywhere for a little snooze.
Fans Are Reacting To The Two Big "House Of The Dragon" Deaths This Week
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
pethelpful.com
Disabled Cat's Reaction to Meeting New Foster Kitten Is Nothing but Pure Love
It may sound hard to believe if you've never fostered an animal yourself, but having your own pet around too can actually make the process easier. A confident dog or cat can show a new friend that it's okay to be relaxed and to play. When your foster sees your pet being fed routinely and taken care of, they will start to feel comfortable, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Calmly Sitting and Admiring the Lake Is the Peace We All Need
We all need a little bit of alone time every once in a while, and there's no shame in that. Even dogs, who are notoriously social and clingy, need to step away and have some peaceful moments to themselves. This is exactly what this pup was doing in a recent video, and honestly, we're jealous.
msn.com
15 cutest dog breeds in the world
Slide 1 of 16: Looking for a special companion in your life? Sometimes, the cutest dog breeds also happen to be some of the sweetest partners in life we could ask for. While a dog's appearance often affects our decision to adopt, both consciously and inadvertently, it's important to remember there's a whole lot more to man's best friend that simply looks alone. In fact, some of the most special canines on the Internet have quirks that makes them unique: sometimes, they've been mistreated and need that little extra love and other times they've merely been born to look different. Essentially, all dogs are equally deservant of our love and affection. Whether your pup is one of the smartest dogs around, or the most playful dog in the neighborhood, there's so many ways dogs bring joy to our life. Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, as these cutest dog breeds will attest to!
pethelpful.com
Video of Ducks Happily Waddling Home After a Day on the Pond Is Full of Pure Joy
Is there anything better than a day spent watching some ducks? It's so gentle and soothing. One woman online illustrates this point exactly with her latest video on TikTok. Which features her pet ducks leaving their pond one day. The video is just so sweet, but the duck mama's commentary about the scene make the footage so special.
pethelpful.com
Moment Lab Puppy Meets His Human Sister for the First Time Is Just Precious
The first days with a new puppy are absolutely magical (and chaotic), but nothing tops the moment they meet their family for the very first time. Whether it's a mum or dad--or a human sister, in this case-- watching pup and owner fall in love is unlike anything else. Hector the Silver Lab had one of these special moments with his new sis, and now it's taking TikTok by storm.
From an adorable picture of a cheetah mother and her cubs to a shot of a gorilla who 'stares into your soul': The astonishing winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards revealed
These photographers prove they don't need all the colours of the rainbow to create truly mesmerising work. Their photography has been honoured in the Black and White Photo Awards 2022, a photography contest that gives a platform to 'incredible' monochrome photography around the world. The contest, which is in its...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Blatant Annoyance Over New Puppy Wins the Internet
Many older sibling knows that new members of the family aren't always welcome as openly as their parents would like. They're not happy to be sharing their parents attention, and they will usually ignore their younger sibling at first. One dog felt this way about his new puppy sister and his reaction to meeting her is too funny.
Myths Are Widely Held Beliefs That Really Aren't True — And Here Are 18 Of Them That Are Very Ingrained Into All Of Us
"That humans only use 10% of their brain. Sorry to tell you, we don't have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into super-humans, or something."
If Not One Of These 33 Photos Makes You Laugh, Nothing Will
"Nutella" sounds delicious! "Nut Master" sounds like something else entirely.
Kim Noble: Lullaby for Scavengers review – strange, tender and endlessly funny
It’s taken Kim Noble seven years to make Lullaby for Scavengers. Just as well: I doubt any of us could take a show like this more than once a decade. There will be many who’d rather not take it at all, and I’d struggle to argue with them. This is an hour in which the notorious comic and performance artist injects his semen into a dead squirrel, molests his own mum, and inserts a maggot into his – well, you get the picture. All of this is beamed onscreen while Noble and his stuffed-rodent sidekick orchestrate the multimedia floorshow from a control desk centre-stage.
Woman Has Full-Blown Meltdown in Ostrich Encounter Gone Wrong: VIDEO
For animal lovers, safari parks are a fantastic way to spend an afternoon. Paying a fee grants you access to a large enclosed area where wild animals roam freely. You then drive through the park while being treated to an up-close view of some of nature’s most awe-inspiring creatures. Depending on the park, you might see anything from horses and goats to more exotic animals like zebra and elephants.
pawesome.net
Boxer Eavesdropping On Phone Call Is Surprised To Hear All His Favorite Words
Ever notice how your dog is able to pick up on certain words and seems to know their meaning? We are talking anything from ‘treat’ and ‘cookie’ to ‘walkies’ or ‘car ride!’ It is so cute to watch them get excited over something they love! We may not speak the same language, but they absolutely know what certain sounds mean!
pethelpful.com
Vizsla's Tender Reaction to Meeting Her Newborn Brother Couldn't Be More Pure
Introducing your children to a newborn sibling can be a stressful but highly anticipated moment. Ensuring their first interaction goes well is important to setting the foundation blocks to a strong relationship. This is the case for animal siblings as well, and one woman shared the introduction of her fur baby and her newborn human baby with excellent results.
Comments / 0