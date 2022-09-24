ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?

The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#God#I Will Remember#Earth#Remember Me#Mykoul
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Wrote the Bible?

The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
Andrei Tapalaga

Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan

Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Mary Holman

The Life And Execution Of William Tyndale 1536—History Today|Education

In 1536, William Tyndale was found guilty of heresy and translating the Bible from Greek to English. He was sentenced to death on a stake. William Tyndale is popularly known as the “father of the English Bible” and a brilliant person who spoke 12 languages fluently at 21. Many historians debate on his actual birth year and speculate it to be around 1490 near Gloucestershire, England.
Fox News

The apostle Paul and the resurrected Jesus -- a journey through his seven final epistles

I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
RELIGION
Kath Lee

For centuries, religious leaders have preached the benefits of solitude for the soul

The conclusion of summer vacations means that some people probably didn't get away at all. Unlike the European Union, where at least 20 days of paid vacation are mandated by law, federal law in the United States does not mandate that businesses in the United States provide their employees with any paid time off. Only about a quarter of American workers receive them, and even then, few really utilize them. According to a 2019 Priceline study, over half of respondents admit to never using all of their vacation days, and over one-fifth said they feel bad about taking time from work. It is especially concerning that those in lower income categories in the United States are less likely to take a vacation this summer, given the high cost of both food and gasoline.
Ujwal Sharma

Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible

Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.
Parade

What Is the Best Thing to Say to Someone for Yom Kippur? The Main Purpose of Yom Kippur and Why It's Important

Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
FESTIVAL
Andrei Tapalaga

External Biblical Sources That Try To Justify the Existence of Jesus

Historical texts from After Christ's era justify his existence.Falco/Pixabay. Many historians and theologists agree that there are huge gaps in the biblical literature that is used as justification or hard evidence for Jesus' existence. It is not just texts from the biblical era, but also many from the AD era that is contradicting themselves in the information or simply missing context to actually define who it is referring to.
deseret.com

Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people

Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy