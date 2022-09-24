Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
Putting Market Declines into Perspective
On March 10, 2020, in the midst of a market correction, and with the ensuing COVID-19 shutdowns looming, I wrote about the differences between pullbacks, corrections, and bear markets*, and how investors react to each event. I couldn’t have known at the time that just two weeks later, the market...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26,000
The Bitcoin price continues to trade in a tight range between the mid area around $18,000 and $19,500. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways after a rejection from the $20,000 level which has led to a spike in fear and uncertainty across the nascent sector. At the time of writing,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
coinjournal.net
Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September
A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
coinjournal.net
Cosmos price prediction: Is ATOM a good crypto to buy today?
Cosmos price moved sideways on Tuesday as investors focus on the latest update by the developers. ATOM was trading at $14.45, which was slightly below last weekend’s high of $16.91. It has risen by more than 156% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $4.2 billion.
coinjournal.net
These four cryptocurrencies could see a price spike before the end of September
The cryptocurrency has started another week with low volumes. Bitcoin is still stuck around the $19k, and most altcoins are yet to make any moves. The good news is that with such low volumes, a small spike in buying volumes could see most cryptos turn green in the short term.
coinjournal.net
This week shows how far Bitcoin has to go until it’s known as a currency
The big headline to start the week was the British pound falling to an all-time low, following announcements from new Prime Minister Lizz Truss that a series of tax cuts would be introduced. Investors feared this would undermine confidence in the pound, and the sell-off tanked the value down to...
coinjournal.net
LUNC rallies by 50% after Binance implements Terra Classic burn mechanism on trading fees
LUNC is up by more than 50% in the last 24 hours after Binance implemented a tax burn mechanism on Terra Classic trading fees. LUNC, the native coin of the Terra Classic ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. It has added more than...
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
msn.com
Bitcoin Turns Lower as US Stock Selloff Extends Into Sixth Day
(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies failed to hold onto gains Tuesday as US stocks also faltered and extended losses for a sixth straight session. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset by market value, fell as much as 1.2% to trade around $18,878, failing to sustain an earlier advance. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also dropped. Most major digital assets were posting declines as of 1:45 p.m. in New York.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Drops Below $19K, S&P 500 Falls to new YTD Low, DXY Goes Above 114
On Tuesday (September 27), as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) went above 114 for the second time this week, it once again brought intense sell pressure on risk-on assets such as crypto and stocks. Wikipedia says the U.S. Dollar Index” (DXY)—designed, maintained, and published by ICE (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.)—is an...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Up Slightly After Hitting Weekend Lows on Recession Fears
Price Point: Bitcoin was trading slightly up on Monday after hitting lows over the weekend on recession fears. Market Moves: The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has sunk to new lows as institutional interest wanes. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
