ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Doge#Dogecoin Doge Usd
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
TheStreet

Putting Market Declines into Perspective

On March 10, 2020, in the midst of a market correction, and with the ensuing COVID-19 shutdowns looming, I wrote about the differences between pullbacks, corrections, and bear markets*, and how investors react to each event. I couldn’t have known at the time that just two weeks later, the market...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26,000

The Bitcoin price continues to trade in a tight range between the mid area around $18,000 and $19,500. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways after a rejection from the $20,000 level which has led to a spike in fear and uncertainty across the nascent sector. At the time of writing,...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September

A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Cosmos price prediction: Is ATOM a good crypto to buy today?

Cosmos price moved sideways on Tuesday as investors focus on the latest update by the developers. ATOM was trading at $14.45, which was slightly below last weekend’s high of $16.91. It has risen by more than 156% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $4.2 billion.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

This week shows how far Bitcoin has to go until it’s known as a currency

The big headline to start the week was the British pound falling to an all-time low, following announcements from new Prime Minister Lizz Truss that a series of tax cuts would be introduced. Investors feared this would undermine confidence in the pound, and the sell-off tanked the value down to...
CURRENCIES
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
msn.com

Bitcoin Turns Lower as US Stock Selloff Extends Into Sixth Day

(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies failed to hold onto gains Tuesday as US stocks also faltered and extended losses for a sixth straight session. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset by market value, fell as much as 1.2% to trade around $18,878, failing to sustain an earlier advance. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also dropped. Most major digital assets were posting declines as of 1:45 p.m. in New York.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin Drops Below $19K, S&P 500 Falls to new YTD Low, DXY Goes Above 114

On Tuesday (September 27), as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) went above 114 for the second time this week, it once again brought intense sell pressure on risk-on assets such as crypto and stocks. Wikipedia says the U.S. Dollar Index” (DXY)—designed, maintained, and published by ICE (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.)—is an...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy