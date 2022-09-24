Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
The link between mental health and social conditions
Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
msn.com
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
hcplive.com
Higher Risk of Suicide Observed in Adolescents Suffering from Nightmare Distress
Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide. Experiencing a nightmare is a common phenomenom, particularly among the general adolescent population. Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide.
papermag.com
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
psychreg.org
Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder and How to Cope with It
Bipolar disorder is a psychological disorder that includes radical mood changes which usually go in periods or stages. These periods are often called the ‘minus’ and the ‘plus’ stages, in other words, they are the depressive stage and the stage of mania. The depressive stage would...
My twin died by suicide. I’ve been too ashamed to talk about it – until now.
I haven’t been able to talk about my brother because of my guilt and shame in not being able to help him. But I want to find ways to help others.
What Not To Say To Someone Who Has Lost A Loved One To Suicide
Losing a loved one to suicide is a particularly painful and complex grieving experience. “Those who are struggling with the loss of someone to suicide experience extreme emotions ― guilt, fear, anger, shame, sadness, loss, etc. ― and they often feel very alone,” Dan Reidenberg, executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, told HuffPost. “Suicide loss survivors often think people close to them don’t know what to say and therefore don’t say a lot, which only increases their sense of shame and humiliation.”
Domestic abuse and mental health remain taboo subjects for many Sikhs – with deadly consequences
The suicide of Mandeep Kaur caught the attention of people around the world. Kaur, a woman of Sikh heritage from Utter Pradesh in northern India and living in the US, posted a video on social media that later went viral, in which she claimed to have been abused by her husband for years (he denies the allegations).
A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’
I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
Psych Centra
Can Hypnotherapy Help with Trauma?
Hypnotherapy induces a state of deep relaxation, which may be useful for healing from trauma. Trauma is a universal human experience. A traumatic event may involve anything from interpersonal abuse to a natural disaster to the sudden death of a loved one. When people struggle to process traumatic events or...
verywellmind.com
Break the Silence on Suicide With Psychiatrist Mark Goulston
Follow Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts. Dr. Mark Goulston is a psychiatrist, bestselling author, and executive coach who spent many years of his career working with patients who were experiencing thoughts of suicide. While he has written many books, some of my personal favorites are "Just Listen,"...
verywellhealth.com
Lassitude: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Lassitude is a state or feeling in which a person experiences an ongoing lack of mental and physical energy. It's characterized by overwhelming tiredness, loss of interest, and a feeling of no longer caring that you don't care. As a mental health symptom, lassitude is often associated with depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
