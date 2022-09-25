Read full article on original website
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
kslsports.com
Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Out For The Season Following Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham announced the news during Monday’s press conference. “The big downer from the game was Brante Kuithe is lost for the season,” Whittingham said. “He’s...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
kslsports.com
USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Will Be Wearing Royal Blue Uniform For Utah State Game
PROVO, Utah – It’s a short week for BYU football as they gear up for a Thursday night tilt with an in-state rivalry. BYU welcomes Utah State to LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2018 this Thursday night. A new game week means another uniform reveal...
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program will receive a lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off. The program led by first-year head coach Amber Whiting will receive $100,000 from South Carolina after the defending national...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Getting Players Back From Injury For Utah State Week
PROVO, Utah – BYU football suffered a laundry list of injuries during Saturday night’s win over Wyoming. But, the good news for the Cougars, most of those injured players are expected back for Thursday against Utah State. The most significant update on the injury front was on wide...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Remembers Aaron Lowe One Year Later
SALT LAKE CITY- They say time heals all wounds, but the loss of cornerback Aaron Lowe on the heels of freshman running back Ty Jordan’s shocking death may take a while for Utah football. A year later the team is still in mourning, but figuring out how to move on while continuing to honor their brothers’ legacies.
kslsports.com
Will Miles Davis Continue Delivering ‘Hot Hand’ To BYU’s Ground Attack?
PROVO, Utah – Redshirt freshman Miles Davis gave BYU a much-needed boost to their ground attack during Saturday night’s 38 to 24 win over Wyoming. With starter Chris Brooks dealing with hamstring tightness, Davis seized his opportunity. In a game, Kalani Sitake wanted to see a running back emerge with a “hot hand.”
kslsports.com
Utah Climbs AP Poll, BYU Holds Steady After Week Four Wins
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah continued to climb the AP Poll while BYU held steady after successfully completing week four with wins. The Utes traveled to Tempe, Arizona to begin Pac-12 play against an Arizona State team that has seen better days, beating them 34-13. Utah mostly did what was expected of them against the Sun Devils, however, the defense is what really stood out. ASU only gained six-yards of rushing the entire night, and 267 total offensive yards over all. For that the AP voters moved Utah up one spot to #12. This is their highest ranking since they started the season at #7.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball’s Trevin Knell Out For Months After Shoulder Surgery
PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season opened up with practice on Monday, and the Cougars are already down one key player. Trevin Knell, the lone player remaining from Mark Pope’s first team in 2019-20, is sidelined with a rotator cuff injury. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard did...
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
KSLTV
Trail runner hurt by cougar in Millcreek Canyon, DWR searching for the animal
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar that hurt a runner after it was startled Sunday morning. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley, the woman and her friend were trail running on the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon around 8:30 a.m.
