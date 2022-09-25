Read full article on original website
Armas Tabbed as Pac-12 Player of the Week
CORVALLIS – Oregon State's Javier Armas has been selected as Pac-12 Men's Soccer Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Armas scored a pair of goals for the Beavers in their 2-1 victory over No. 11 Denver on Tuesday. Both of the junior's strikes came from well outside the 18-yard box, including the game-winner that curled just inside the post from 30 yards out.
Jackson Lake Paces Beavers To Third-Place Tie After 18 in Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Oregon State men's golf team is in a tie for third place after 18 holes Monday at the Folds of Honor Collegiate. The three-day event is being held at the par-72, 7,128-yard American Dunes Golf Club. "It was a really nice start by our...
Carson Barry Leads Men’s Golf In Second Round At Folds Of Honor Collegiate
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Carson Barry sank six birdies and shot a 1-under 71 to pace the Oregon State men's golf team in its second round of play Tuesday at the Folds of Honor Collegiate. The Beavers, as a team, shot a 6-over 294 and enter the final day...
