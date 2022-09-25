CORVALLIS – Oregon State's Javier Armas has been selected as Pac-12 Men's Soccer Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Armas scored a pair of goals for the Beavers in their 2-1 victory over No. 11 Denver on Tuesday. Both of the junior's strikes came from well outside the 18-yard box, including the game-winner that curled just inside the post from 30 yards out.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO