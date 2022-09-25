Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Clare wins on homecoming, Breckenridge falls at Morrice
Clare claimed a homecoming victory Friday night via a balanced attack as it rolled over rival Harrison by a final of 49-10 at the Brookwood Athletic Complex. The Pioneers (3-2, 3-1 JPC) took a 35-0 lead by the half and never looked back at the Hornets (2-3, 1-3). For the...
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
Smaller Michigan State basketball roster opens practice with several breakout candidates
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo believes Michigan State basketball’s limited number of bodies will be enough this winter. But as practice opened for college basketball teams around the country Monday, the Spartans did so two players down from their 14-player roster. Forward Malik Hall sported a walking boot...
Ron Rummel takes winning ways to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame
Ron Rummel guided the Arthur Hill football team to legendary status, then steered the Central Michigan football program into NCAA Division 1. And he never stopped winning.
See Saginaw-area’s top Week 5 performances, vote for Player of Week
Week 5 brought some conference showdowns and big-time challenges for Saginaw-area high school football teams. It also brought some impressive performances that are worthy of added recognition. Check out the top players from Week 5 in the Saginaw area, with a chance to vote for the MLive Saginaw Player of the Week.
Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready. Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
You vote, we go: Pick which Saginaw/Bay City area Week 6 football game we shoot
Friday night will be here before you know it, and that means another action-packed schedule of football games. The Saginaw/Bay City area will have some big ones coming up, and MLive will have a photographer at one of them. What that game will be is up to you. Check out...
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
Teen arrested for bringing gun to Mt. Pleasant High School football game
A juvenile is in police custody after police say he brought a gun to a Friday night football game at Mt. Pleasant High School. officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit was made aware of the incident
WNEM
Jamaican cuisine comes to Flint Twp.
FLINT, TWP., Mich. (WNEM) -An all-new Jamaican Restaurant is now open in Flint Township. Angela Lots the owner of ATL Jamaican Jerk says, “We are so excited to bring a taste of the island to your backyard.”. ATL Jamaican Jerk says they’re the first of its kind sit-down restaurant...
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
abc12.com
Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
Crain's Detroit Business
State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw
Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
thecentersquare.com
Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Flint woman ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Flint woman died after police said she rolled her vehicle multiple times and was later ejected from it. The woman killed in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to a Flint Township Police news release. Police responded to a...
lansingcitypulse.com
Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders
MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
