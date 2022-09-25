ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Morning Sun

Clare wins on homecoming, Breckenridge falls at Morrice

Clare claimed a homecoming victory Friday night via a balanced attack as it rolled over rival Harrison by a final of 49-10 at the Brookwood Athletic Complex. The Pioneers (3-2, 3-1 JPC) took a 35-0 lead by the half and never looked back at the Hornets (2-3, 1-3). For the...
CLARE, MI
FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Jamaican cuisine comes to Flint Twp.

FLINT, TWP., Mich. (WNEM) -An all-new Jamaican Restaurant is now open in Flint Township. Angela Lots the owner of ATL Jamaican Jerk says, “We are so excited to bring a taste of the island to your backyard.”. ATL Jamaican Jerk says they’re the first of its kind sit-down restaurant...
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw

Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
BAY CITY, MI
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
thecentersquare.com

Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
SAGINAW, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders

MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
LANSING, MI

