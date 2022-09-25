Read full article on original website
WLUC
9-26-22: Top Plays from Week 5 of High School Football, Mel Tucker speaks on loss against Minnesota, Spartan's Men Basketball First Practice
Marquette outscored opponents 241-60 that season. NMU Football sees success at Homecoming, Michigan Tech Football falls against Saginaw Valley State, and the North Central Jets stay undefeated. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. Tristan Kacynski scofres one of his three touchdows against North Dickinson. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022...
WLUC
9-24-22: NMU Football, Michigan Tech Football, North Central Jets stay undefeated
Tristan Kacynski scofres one of his three touchdows against North Dickinson. Michigan Tech Head Coach Joe Shawhan takes his turn talking to the media. NMU Head Coach Mike Lozier talks about how his team swept Michigan Tech Volleyball. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM UTC. Negaunee girls tennis hosts...
WLUC
Last day of Stick it to Cancer at Lakeview Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The championship games for the Stick it to Cancer played Sunday for the final day of the event. The first game started early Sunday morning at the Lakeview Arena. All funds raised from this event will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County. The tournament organizer,...
WLUC
Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
WLUC
Marquette Board of Light and Power to optimize energy use
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s energy grid is about to be a little more efficient. The Marquette Board of Light and Power held a meeting Tuesday. Energy optimization was on the agenda. The board passed a motion to hire a company to help people use their energy more efficiently.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today takes over Campfire Coffee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take over Campfire Coffee. The downtown Negaunee coffee shop roasts its beans in-house. Owner Ryan Nummela shares a look into the heart of the operation. But roasting coffee isn’t all that Campfire is known for... Nummela...
WLUC
UP Honor Flight Banquet prepares veterans for Mission XX
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Honor Flight Mission XX is ready to go Wednesday morning. Tuesday night was the banquet in Escanaba. This will be the third U.P. Honor Flight this year. 78 veterans will travel to our nation’s capitol Wednesday, visiting memorials for the wars in which they fought and participating in other activities.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
WLUC
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum lights up B-shaft once again
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The project to relight the B-Shaft headframe in Ishpeming is now complete. On Monday night, there was a brief ceremony at the Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum where it lit up the headframe for the first time in years. The city of Ishpeming worked in partnership with...
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded $19,500 to the Marquette Regional History Center. To receive funding, the historic nonprofit had to apply. Executive Director Chris Osier says the center is primarily funded through memberships, admissions and events. The grant money will go toward operating costs...
Missing Northern Michigan University student, 18, found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A missing 18-year-old has been found dead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26. Cause of death has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.
WLUC
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
ONOTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people have minor injuries after their vehicle hit a moose Saturday night in Alger County. According to the Michigan State Police, two people from Illinois were driving on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they hit a moose.
WLUC
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown areas in the near future. New lighting, sidewalk upgrades, and streetscape infrastructure and furnishings are just some changes the City of Negaunee will be making as part of its Streetscape Project.
WLUC
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn school district has removed gay pride flags from classrooms. Around Gwinn High School pride flags are nowhere in sight. Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the district’s flag policy, but took no formal action.
WLUC
Strut Your Mutt to return in new location
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter is holding a dog walk fundraiser this weekend. The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter’s (UPAWS) Strut Your Mutt is returning Saturday to a new location. The event will be at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee. Folks will strut their mutts along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail and return through the Old Towne area of Negaunee.
WLUC
Downtown Negaunee to open Social District
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee will be opening a new social gathering spot for residents this Saturday, Oct. 1. The city and its downtown development authority have received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to create a social district in the downtown area. It will allow licensed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages that can be consumed outside within a “commons area.”
WLUC
Peter White Public Library hosting bullying prevention presentations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library in Marquette is hosting a new series of community conversations and the topic is school bullying. On Tuesday, October 4, Dr. Amanda Nickerson, Director of the Alberti Center for Bully Abuse Prevention at the University at Buffalo, will give a presentation and lead a discussion on bullying prevention.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves new budget
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission met Monday night to approve a new budget that starts on the new fiscal year, Oct. 1. The $24 million budget was approved unanimously. Also at tonight’s meeting, Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs and City Attorney Suzanne Larson had both of their...
WLUC
Marquette Township Fire Department holds open house
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Fire Department held an open house Monday night. It was the public’s chance to see some of the volunteers and all their equipment. There were hot dogs on the grill, tours of the building and equipment and displays of their gear....
WLUC
No injuries reported, pets safe from Marquette Grove Street fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was hurt in a residential fire in Marquette Monday, according to the Marquette City Fire Department. TV6 also confirmed no pets were injured. Around 4:30 p.m. a fire broke out from a furnace in the basement of a home on the 700 block of Grove St. in Marquette. A portion of Grove St. was blocked by police while firefighters extinguished the fire.
