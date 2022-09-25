ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Northland holds off Finlandia 3-1 in volleyball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Elli Djerf and sophomore Joslynn Perala had double-doubles as the Finlandia University volleyball team (0-15) lost 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25) to Northland (6-6), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. In the first set, Northland came out firing and got to a 17-9 lead....
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts 60th Turkey Shoot in Pelkie

PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club gave kids and adults a chance to get out on the range on Sunday. The 60th annual Turkey Shoot raised funds for its programming so youth competition shooters, like 12-year-old Dane Deroche, can enjoy the club and practice for the current turkey season.
PELKIE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded $19,500 to the Marquette Regional History Center. To receive funding, the historic nonprofit had to apply. Executive Director Chris Osier says the center is primarily funded through memberships, admissions and events. The grant money will go toward operating costs...
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock, MI
Sports
City
Hancock, MI
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WLUC

1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy