WLUC
Northland holds off Finlandia 3-1 in volleyball
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Elli Djerf and sophomore Joslynn Perala had double-doubles as the Finlandia University volleyball team (0-15) lost 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25) to Northland (6-6), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. In the first set, Northland came out firing and got to a 17-9 lead....
WLUC
Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
WLUC
Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts 60th Turkey Shoot in Pelkie
PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club gave kids and adults a chance to get out on the range on Sunday. The 60th annual Turkey Shoot raised funds for its programming so youth competition shooters, like 12-year-old Dane Deroche, can enjoy the club and practice for the current turkey season.
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded $19,500 to the Marquette Regional History Center. To receive funding, the historic nonprofit had to apply. Executive Director Chris Osier says the center is primarily funded through memberships, admissions and events. The grant money will go toward operating costs...
WLUC
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown areas in the near future. New lighting, sidewalk upgrades, and streetscape infrastructure and furnishings are just some changes the City of Negaunee will be making as part of its Streetscape Project.
WLUC
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.
