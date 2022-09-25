Read full article on original website
WLUC
9-26-22: Top Plays from Week 5 of High School Football, Mel Tucker speaks on loss against Minnesota, Spartan's Men Basketball First Practice
Marquette outscored opponents 241-60 that season. NMU Football sees success at Homecoming, Michigan Tech Football falls against Saginaw Valley State, and the North Central Jets stay undefeated. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. Tristan Kacynski scofres one of his three touchdows against North Dickinson. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022...
WLUC
Marquette Board of Light and Power to optimize energy use
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s energy grid is about to be a little more efficient. The Marquette Board of Light and Power held a meeting Tuesday. Energy optimization was on the agenda. The board passed a motion to hire a company to help people use their energy more efficiently.
WLUC
Last day of Stick it to Cancer at Lakeview Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The championship games for the Stick it to Cancer played Sunday for the final day of the event. The first game started early Sunday morning at the Lakeview Arena. All funds raised from this event will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County. The tournament organizer,...
WLUC
The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Orange flags are planted on the Northern Michigan University campus as part of Indigenous boarding school recognition efforts this week at the university. Planted yesterday, these 5,000 flags will remain on campus this week to honor the thousands who died on the grounds of Native boarding...
WLUC
Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today takes over Campfire Coffee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take over Campfire Coffee. The downtown Negaunee coffee shop roasts its beans in-house. Owner Ryan Nummela shares a look into the heart of the operation. But roasting coffee isn’t all that Campfire is known for... Nummela...
Missing Northern Michigan University student, 18, found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A missing 18-year-old has been found dead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26. Cause of death has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.
WLUC
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
ONOTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people have minor injuries after their vehicle hit a moose Saturday night in Alger County. According to the Michigan State Police, two people from Illinois were driving on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they hit a moose.
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Jason Beer of Southwest Allen County Schools, Tara Cocanower of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, and Joshua DeBard of Lebanon Community Schools are the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. “This year’s top three Teacher of...
WLUC
Great Lakes Scuba Divers raises money to expand
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are done cleaning the Marquette harbor and are now looking to expand. The group hosted a fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewery Sunday night. There were bucket raffles with a paddle board as the grand prize. Live music filled the room by the band, The Reveal.
WLUC
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown areas in the near future. New lighting, sidewalk upgrades, and streetscape infrastructure and furnishings are just some changes the City of Negaunee will be making as part of its Streetscape Project.
WLUC
UP Honor Flight Banquet prepares veterans for Mission XX
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Honor Flight Mission XX is ready to go Wednesday morning. Tuesday night was the banquet in Escanaba. This will be the third U.P. Honor Flight this year. 78 veterans will travel to our nation’s capitol Wednesday, visiting memorials for the wars in which they fought and participating in other activities.
WLUC
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum lights up B-shaft once again
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The project to relight the B-Shaft headframe in Ishpeming is now complete. On Monday night, there was a brief ceremony at the Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum where it lit up the headframe for the first time in years. The city of Ishpeming worked in partnership with...
WLUC
Biggest year ever for ‘Stake the Lake’ fundraiser in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser Saturday in Munising had its biggest year ever, despite a rainy morning. Organized by the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation, Stake the Lake raises money for Alger County residents battling cancer. The Alger County Chemotherapy and Mammography Program (CHAMP) provides assistance in the form of grants to individuals undergoing treatment for breast and other types of cancer.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
WLUC
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn school district has removed gay pride flags from classrooms. Around Gwinn High School pride flags are nowhere in sight. Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the district’s flag policy, but took no formal action.
WLUC
Downtown Negaunee to open Social District
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee will be opening a new social gathering spot for residents this Saturday, Oct. 1. The city and its downtown development authority have received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to create a social district in the downtown area. It will allow licensed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages that can be consumed outside within a “commons area.”
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
