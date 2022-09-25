Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis American
35th Salute to Excellence in Education
The St. Louis American Foundation’s 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala kicks off with a general reception at 5 p.m. The banquet and awards ceremony is at 6 p.m., and post-gala afterparty begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis American
Salute honoree Ashley LeRue Gerald brings something to the table
Ashley LeRue Gerald, Behavioral Interventionist, Hazelwood School District. Every student at Lusher Elementary is part of Lusher Loved Ones, a program that matches students with staff members and fun activities every month, so that students feel supported in the school community beyond their classroom teacher. Another group, Lusher Leadership Academy, grooms fourth and fifth graders to be role models.
St. Louis American
Salute honors Wyvetter Younge principal Brittany Green
Gordon Bush Elementary was one of the worst performing schools in Illinois before Dr. Brittany Green became principal in 2016. The school had “one of the highest suspension rates in the state for elementary, high staff turnover, low enrollment and attendance, climate and culture issues and academic struggles as it relates to ELA and math,” Dr. Green said.
St. Louis American
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
Comments / 0