In this post, we will show you how to defer or delay Windows 11 2022 Update or feature upgrades. Microsoft has recently rolled out the Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 and you might already have received it on your Windows 11 PC. If not, you can get the update using the Media Creation Tool or Windows 11 Installation Assistant. However, if you prefer not to upgrade your system to the new features at present, you can defer or delay the Windows 11 2022 Update.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO