CNET
Why Windows 11's Big 2022 Update Is Worth Downloading
Microsoft gave Windows 11 a major update. Released on Tuesday, the first big update to the operating system can now be downloaded to your laptop or desktop. You may be wondering, though, should you install the upgrade? With all the new security, productivity, accessibility and gaming features, the answer is likely yes.
The Windows Club
Defer or Delay Windows 11 2022 Update or Feature Upgrades
In this post, we will show you how to defer or delay Windows 11 2022 Update or feature upgrades. Microsoft has recently rolled out the Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 and you might already have received it on your Windows 11 PC. If not, you can get the update using the Media Creation Tool or Windows 11 Installation Assistant. However, if you prefer not to upgrade your system to the new features at present, you can defer or delay the Windows 11 2022 Update.
windowscentral.com
Lost/missing folder on desktop
I had a folder on my desktop that i kept important apps, documents and files in after decluttering that seems to have randomly disappeared. My first thought is that I may have deleted it by accident or moved it to a different drive while mass selecting pictures, but it doesn't make sense. I say this because I run a live wallpaper app that's always running and the mp4 file it uses was located in that folder on my desktop.
technewstoday.com
Windows Update Service Missing? Here’s 5 Ways to Fix it
Microsoft provides fixes for a lot of bugs as well as upgrades their software through Windows Update. Thus, your PC is bound to find trouble if it is not working. The Windows Update Service or wuauserv handles the Windows update feature for the detection and provision of required updates to the computer. So, the Windows updates will not work and show Error Encountered while checking for updates if this service goes missing.
Ars Technica
GeForce GPUs are slowing down after installing the Windows 11 2022 Update
Some users of Nvidia's GeForce graphics cards are noticing severe performance issues after installing the Windows 11 2022 Update (aka Windows 11 22H2) that Microsoft released to the public earlier this week. As reported by Bleeping Computer, affected users have experience stuttering, inconsistent framerates, and slowdowns, even on fast PCs with modern components.
windowscentral.com
Microsoft gives Microsoft 365 users ‘premium filters’ for Clipchamp video editor
If you use Microsoft's Clipchamp video editor and are a Microsoft 365 subscriber, you now have a new free perk to thank you for your loyalty. Full story from the WindowsCentral blog... Replies: 1. Last Post: Yesterday, 08:13 PM. By WindowsCentral.com in forum Windows Central News Discussion & Contests. Replies:...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Windows 10 Folder Options
Ever heard of the Windows Folder Options before? These incredible features make it easier for you to configure various File Explorer settings. But how do you access the Windows Folder Options in the first place?. This article explores the easiest ways to access the Folder Options in Windows 10. But...
The Windows Club
Some of your accounts require attention in Windows 11/10
While using Shared Experience on their Microsoft Account, an error may pop up with the message, “Some of your accounts require attention“. If you face this issue, then this post may be able to help you. Despite there being a “Fix Now” option, the issue isn’t resolved readily. In this article, we will be looking at a couple of solutions you can implement to rid yourself of the Microsoft Account error on Windows 11/10.
Nvidia issues hotfix for Windows 11 22H2 stuttering issues
Updating to GeForce Experience 3.26 addresses the problems.
iOS 16: How to set different wallpaper for iPhone home screen and lock screen
IOS 16 adds a bunch of new options for setting your wallpaper and customizing your lock screen, with the ability to pick dynamic astronomy and weather backgrounds, emoji art, photo album shuffles, add widgets, and more. But one thing that isn’t so easy anymore is to set a different wallpaper photo for your home screen and lock screen. Here’s how to do it …
windowscentral.com
Microsoft's Surface Studio 3 design and photo accidentally leak via FCC report
A new Surface Studio recently passed through FCC verification. One of the FCC reports has accidentally revealed its design. It appears to be identical to the Surface Studio 2. Microsoft is expected to unveil a new Surface Studio in October. Microsoft's next Surface Studio is just around the corner. While...
laptopmag.com
Windows 11 update is crashing PCs with Blue Screen of Death — here's the fix
Windows 11 22H2, unleashed to the public on Sept. 20, needs to be placed back in the cage it came from. The rough-around-the-edges update is wrecking PCs. Not only has it been dropping frame rates for Nvidia GPU-owning gamers, but it's also causing the disastrous Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) for some users.
The Windows Club
Remote Desktop connection very slow in Windows 11/10
If the Remote Desktop Connection is very slow on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers, try these troubleshooting tips and tricks to get it fixed. There could be several reasons why you might be getting this issue on your computer. However, this article explains most of the common causes along with the solutions.
The Windows Club
How to check if something is downloading in the background on Windows PC
Are you facing some lagging issues on your PC? If yes, the chances are higher that a process is consuming resources or something is downloading in the background on your Windows. If you are also going through this situation, this guide will help you determine if something is downloading in the background on Windows PC.
