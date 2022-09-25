Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Westfield’s Kosinski Farms fall festivities begin despite drought
In spite of a recent drought, farms like Kosinski Farms in Westfield are preparing for the fall season with a variety of activities.
‘The Voice’: Where you can see Worcester contestant Cara Brindisi perform
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi will be making an appearance on the newest season of “The Voice.”. In a video posted on Facebook earlier in September, Brindisi said she received an email saying she was allowed to share the news as well as follow “some friends she made this summer” on Instagram.
NBC Connecticut
Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Hartford Extended Due to Demand
An immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Hartford is being extended into late October. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened at the Connecticut Convention Center in August and has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 23 due to the high demand, according to a public relations representative for the exhibit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amherstindy.org
Letter: Cutting Down Trees At 52 Fearing Breaks My Heart
Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177,000 people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included the Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: long hospital wait times
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
NECN
Family of Molly Bish Wants New Investigators Assigned to Her Case
The family of murdered lifeguard Molly Bish is demanding new investigators be assigned to the case decades after the horrible crime. Molly’s family tells the NBC10 Investigators they’ve lost faith in Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. and his team. Molly’s parents and sister, Heather, say they’re concerned the Worcester DA lacks the resources and isn’t pushing to use the latest technology to help solve Molly’s murder.
RELATED PEOPLE
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Springfield veteran Lester ‘Skip’ Williams remembered in the arts, entertainment community
SPRINGFIELD — Lester “Skip” Williams is one of three men who helped to install the Vietnam Memorial Monument at Mason Square. As one of the oldest monuments erected while the war was still in progress and one of the only monuments that honors African American Vietnam veterans in the nation, Williams’ legacy will be remembered in the Springfield arts and entertainment community for his philanthropy and dedication to his country.
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Duo Accused Of Selling Fake Gold Jewelry In Northampton
Two people are accused of selling fake gold jewelry in Massachusetts. The Northampton Police Department in Hampshire County said officers investigated a scam on Monday, Sept. 26, involving the sale of fake jewelry, leading to the arrests of two unnamed individuals. The suspects' vehicle was also seized, and they were...
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
7 dogs with parvo confirmed in Springfield
There are seven confirmed cases of Canine Parvovirus in the State Street area of Springfield in the last month.
Hip-hop superstar Nelly packs Big E Arena
WEST SPRINGFIELD - Like the title of his hit song, “Hot in Herre,” hip-hop superstar Nelly turned on the heat at his concert Friday night at the Eastern States Exposition. Ticket-holders packed the sold-out show in the 6,500-seat Big E Arena to watch the Grammy Award winner perform, with frenzied fans cheering and dancing during Nelly’s sets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’. The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost. The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance,...
Free COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots available at Big Y this week
Big Y is offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, along with several additional vaccines such as the flu during the “Big Vax Week” campaign beginning Monday.
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Springfield memorial held for Carl Sepheus calls attention to end violence
A memorial service was held in Springfield's Upper Hill neighborhood that pleaded for the end to the murder of young men of color.
Comments / 0