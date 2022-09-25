ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

NBC Connecticut

Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Hartford Extended Due to Demand

An immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Hartford is being extended into late October. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened at the Connecticut Convention Center in August and has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 23 due to the high demand, according to a public relations representative for the exhibit.
HARTFORD, CT
amherstindy.org

Letter: Cutting Down Trees At 52 Fearing Breaks My Heart

Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.
AMHERST, MA
WCAX

Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177,000 people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included the Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: long hospital wait times

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Family of Molly Bish Wants New Investigators Assigned to Her Case

The family of murdered lifeguard Molly Bish is demanding new investigators be assigned to the case decades after the horrible crime. Molly’s family tells the NBC10 Investigators they’ve lost faith in Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. and his team. Molly’s parents and sister, Heather, say they’re concerned the Worcester DA lacks the resources and isn’t pushing to use the latest technology to help solve Molly’s murder.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield veteran Lester ‘Skip’ Williams remembered in the arts, entertainment community

SPRINGFIELD — Lester “Skip” Williams is one of three men who helped to install the Vietnam Memorial Monument at Mason Square. As one of the oldest monuments erected while the war was still in progress and one of the only monuments that honors African American Vietnam veterans in the nation, Williams’ legacy will be remembered in the Springfield arts and entertainment community for his philanthropy and dedication to his country.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Duo Accused Of Selling Fake Gold Jewelry In Northampton

Two people are accused of selling fake gold jewelry in Massachusetts. The Northampton Police Department in Hampshire County said officers investigated a scam on Monday, Sept. 26, involving the sale of fake jewelry, leading to the arrests of two unnamed individuals. The suspects' vehicle was also seized, and they were...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Hip-hop superstar Nelly packs Big E Arena

WEST SPRINGFIELD - Like the title of his hit song, “Hot in Herre,” hip-hop superstar Nelly turned on the heat at his concert Friday night at the Eastern States Exposition. Ticket-holders packed the sold-out show in the 6,500-seat Big E Arena to watch the Grammy Award winner perform, with frenzied fans cheering and dancing during Nelly’s sets.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’. The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost. The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

