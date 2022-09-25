Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Hitting the Hardwood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Both Vanderbilt basketball programs begin the march toward the 2022-23 season this week with the official start of their respective practices. Third-year head coach Jerry Stackhouse and the men’s team will hit the hardwood at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Commodores are coming off a 19-win season and trip to the quarterfinals of the NIT.
vucommodores.com
Friday's Game Moved Up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s game at Auburn on Friday has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT start. The SEC clash, originally set for 6:30 p.m., was moved up due to inclement weather expected in the area. The contest will remain on SEC Network+.
vucommodores.com
Conference Honors for Wagner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alex Wagner was named Monday as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Commodores to a pair of 2-0 wins over Kentucky and Missouri, respectively. Wagner played a key role in limiting Kentucky and Missouri to a combined three shots on goal. She...
vucommodores.com
Closing Out the Commodore Invite
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jeremie Casabon highlighted the Vanderbilt men’s tennis team’s results Sunday on the final day of the Commodore Invitational held at the Currey Tennis Center. He defeated Justin Schlageter of Oklahoma in three sets for his third victory in two days to win the consolation...
vucommodores.com
Riedel Takes Individual Title
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Senior Matthew Riedel won his first collegiate individual championship and Vanderbilt finished first Monday at the conclusion of stroke play at SEC Match Play presented by Jerry Pate. The Commodores will face Tennessee starting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in a match play round to determine...
vucommodores.com
Dores Take Third
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Mississippi State surged down the stretch to overtake host Vanderbilt and win the 2022 Mason Rudolph Championship presented by Simmons Bank. The Bulldogs finished 19-under-par for the 54-hole tournament and edged out Arizona (-15) and the Commodores (-14). Vandy was in second place after the opening round and had a two-shot lead coming into Sunday’s action at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.
vucommodores.com
Scorching Start at SEC Match Play
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Vanderbilt got off to a dominant start Sunday on the opening day of SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. In the first two of three rounds of stroke play, Vandy rocketed to the top of the leaderboard through 36 holes with a 32-under-par score. The Commodores are eight shots ahead of Auburn with 18 holes of stroke play to go.
vucommodores.com
Late Dramatics on the Road
COLUMBIA, Mo. — After 87 minutes of scoreless soccer, Vanderbilt netted a pair of goals in the final moments to grab a 2-0 win at Missouri Sunday afternoon. Freshman Maddie Baker used hustle and determination to break the 0-0 lock in the 88th minute. With a Missouri defender chasing the ball towards her own goal and looking to clear, Baker kept charging ahead and stuck her foot out right as the Missouri defender went to clear the ball. The result was a solid deflection off Baker’s foot and over the Tigers’ goalkeeper for the first score of the game.
