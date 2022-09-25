COLUMBIA, Mo. — After 87 minutes of scoreless soccer, Vanderbilt netted a pair of goals in the final moments to grab a 2-0 win at Missouri Sunday afternoon. Freshman Maddie Baker used hustle and determination to break the 0-0 lock in the 88th minute. With a Missouri defender chasing the ball towards her own goal and looking to clear, Baker kept charging ahead and stuck her foot out right as the Missouri defender went to clear the ball. The result was a solid deflection off Baker’s foot and over the Tigers’ goalkeeper for the first score of the game.

