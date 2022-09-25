ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vucommodores.com

Conference Honors for Wagner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alex Wagner was named Monday as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Commodores to a pair of 2-0 wins over Kentucky and Missouri, respectively. Wagner played a key role in limiting Kentucky and Missouri to a combined three shots on goal. She...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Friday's Game Moved Up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s game at Auburn on Friday has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT start. The SEC clash, originally set for 6:30 p.m., was moved up due to inclement weather expected in the area. The contest will remain on SEC Network+.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vucommodores.com

Hitting the Hardwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Both Vanderbilt basketball programs begin the march toward the 2022-23 season this week with the official start of their respective practices. Third-year head coach Jerry Stackhouse and the men’s team will hit the hardwood at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Commodores are coming off a 19-win season and trip to the quarterfinals of the NIT.
NASHVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
vucommodores.com

Riedel Takes Individual Title

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Senior Matthew Riedel won his first collegiate individual championship and Vanderbilt finished first Monday at the conclusion of stroke play at SEC Match Play presented by Jerry Pate. The Commodores will face Tennessee starting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in a match play round to determine...
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Late Dramatics on the Road

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After 87 minutes of scoreless soccer, Vanderbilt netted a pair of goals in the final moments to grab a 2-0 win at Missouri Sunday afternoon. Freshman Maddie Baker used hustle and determination to break the 0-0 lock in the 88th minute. With a Missouri defender chasing the ball towards her own goal and looking to clear, Baker kept charging ahead and stuck her foot out right as the Missouri defender went to clear the ball. The result was a solid deflection off Baker’s foot and over the Tigers’ goalkeeper for the first score of the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hotelnewsresource.com

The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

