“Well, guys,” WBC and lineal heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury said on a Monday Instagram message, “it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5 o’clock Monday. No contract has been signed.” Fury was referring, of course, to a potential December fight between himself and former heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua. Fury had given Joshua until Monday to officially sign a contract for a December throwdown. Joshua and his team indicated they liked what they saw from the Fury camp, but that they needed more time to essentially sift through the fine print. “Of course, I’m going to sign a contract,” Joshua stated on social media. “It’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO