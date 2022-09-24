ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

middlebury.edu

Men’s Golf Posts Strong Finish at Dartmouth Invitational

The Middlebury men's golf team finished in a tie for sixth place at the highly-competitive Dartmouth Invitational. The Panthers improved their score by 20 strokes during Sunday's second round, concluding with a two-day tally of 618 (319-299). In a field consisting of eight Division I teams along with the Panthers, Siena College won the event with a total of 581, followed by Seton Hall University in second (592) and Dartmouth's 'B' team (593).
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

#17 Women’s Soccer Blanks Bates

The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half, easing to a 2-0 victory to wrap up its NESCAC weekend in Maine. The Panthers applied early pressure and looked to get on the scoreboard in the first minute, but a header by Margaret Furman was corralled on the near post by Bobcat goalie Samantha Bunar.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

McCann Claims Singles B Draw at ITA Regional Championships

The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team completed three days of competition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional Championships this weekend. Charlotte McCann highlighted the tournament, claiming the Singles B Draw Title, while doubles duo Sahana Raman and Gena Huang advanced to the quarterfinal round of the main draw.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Men’s Cross Country Finishes Fourth at SLU Hoffmann Invitational

The Middlebury men's cross country team finished in fourth place with 102 points at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational hosted by Saint Lawrence University. The host Saints won the team title with 24 points, while Vassar (60 points) and Plymouth State (99 points) rounded out the top three. COURSE INFORMATION.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0

Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Men’s Soccer Earns Hard-Fought Draw at #11 Bowdoin

The Middlebury men's soccer team earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at #11 Bowdoin on Saturday afternoon. Middlebury took an early lead, but the Polar Bears equalized midway through the second half, leaving nothing to separate the two sides. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury got on the scoreboard just seven minutes into the match....
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Football Tops Wesleyan 24-10 In Home Opener

The Middlebury football team put up strong performances in every facet of the game en route to a 24-10 home-opening victory over Wesleyan. The Panthers had 346 yards of total offense, denied the Cardinals of all three of their fourth-down conversion attempts and recorded double-digits in both pass breakups and quarterback hurries.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont blows out UOttawa in exhibition game

It may not have counted, but the UVM women’s hockey team came to play when they faced UOttawa on Saturday afternoon at home. The Cats scored early and often to lead themselves to a 6-0 shutout win. The season will begin on Friday against RIT.
BURLINGTON, VT
middlebury.edu

#1 Middlebury Breezes Past #13 Bowdoin

The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored on four of its six shots, breezing past 13th-ranked Bowdoin 4-0. The victory marked the 10th-straight triumph for the Panthers over the Polar Bears. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers took an early 1-0 lead as part of a penalty corner. Amy Griffin drove to her...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vtc.edu

Vermont Tech Announces 40+ Graduates of GE Aviation Apprenticeship Program

GE a world leader in providing aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland, Vermont, announces that its GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Programs graduated 41 apprentices in toolmaking, electrical maintenance, and mechanical maintenance on August 26, 2022. The graduation took place at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel. Patricia...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

YCQM Sept. 25, 2022

People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in...
BROWNINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid Main Street construction to end soon

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The construction project on Main Street in Lake Placid that has been going on since the beginning of 2021 is now in its last stages. “There’s never a good time to tear up your Main Street, but if there ever was, it’s now with funding from the state and getting ahead of the games,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.
LAKE PLACID, NY
middlebury.edu

High Holidays 2022/5783

Welcome to the landing page for everything High Holidays at Middlebury College and the Havurah of Addison County. This page is where you will find what you need for a reflective, connected, and joyous High Holiday season. Rabbi Ira Schiffer and alumnus cantor Aaron Mendelsohn ‘95 will be leading in-person...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing

Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
BURLINGTON, VT

