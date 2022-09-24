Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
Men’s Golf Posts Strong Finish at Dartmouth Invitational
The Middlebury men's golf team finished in a tie for sixth place at the highly-competitive Dartmouth Invitational. The Panthers improved their score by 20 strokes during Sunday's second round, concluding with a two-day tally of 618 (319-299). In a field consisting of eight Division I teams along with the Panthers, Siena College won the event with a total of 581, followed by Seton Hall University in second (592) and Dartmouth's 'B' team (593).
middlebury.edu
#17 Women’s Soccer Blanks Bates
The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half, easing to a 2-0 victory to wrap up its NESCAC weekend in Maine. The Panthers applied early pressure and looked to get on the scoreboard in the first minute, but a header by Margaret Furman was corralled on the near post by Bobcat goalie Samantha Bunar.
middlebury.edu
McCann Claims Singles B Draw at ITA Regional Championships
The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team completed three days of competition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional Championships this weekend. Charlotte McCann highlighted the tournament, claiming the Singles B Draw Title, while doubles duo Sahana Raman and Gena Huang advanced to the quarterfinal round of the main draw.
middlebury.edu
Men’s Cross Country Finishes Fourth at SLU Hoffmann Invitational
The Middlebury men's cross country team finished in fourth place with 102 points at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational hosted by Saint Lawrence University. The host Saints won the team title with 24 points, while Vassar (60 points) and Plymouth State (99 points) rounded out the top three. COURSE INFORMATION.
middlebury.edu
Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0
Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
middlebury.edu
Harlan Tallies 50th Career Win As Quick Start Propels #1 Middlebury Past #11 Bates
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored three times in the opening quarter, topping #11 Bates 4-1. With the triumph, the Panthers tie the program's winning streak with 37 consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Sadie LeStage opened the scoring for the Panthers with a goal just under five minutes into the game....
middlebury.edu
Men’s Soccer Earns Hard-Fought Draw at #11 Bowdoin
The Middlebury men's soccer team earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at #11 Bowdoin on Saturday afternoon. Middlebury took an early lead, but the Polar Bears equalized midway through the second half, leaving nothing to separate the two sides. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury got on the scoreboard just seven minutes into the match....
middlebury.edu
Football Tops Wesleyan 24-10 In Home Opener
The Middlebury football team put up strong performances in every facet of the game en route to a 24-10 home-opening victory over Wesleyan. The Panthers had 346 yards of total offense, denied the Cardinals of all three of their fourth-down conversion attempts and recorded double-digits in both pass breakups and quarterback hurries.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont blows out UOttawa in exhibition game
It may not have counted, but the UVM women’s hockey team came to play when they faced UOttawa on Saturday afternoon at home. The Cats scored early and often to lead themselves to a 6-0 shutout win. The season will begin on Friday against RIT.
middlebury.edu
#1 Middlebury Breezes Past #13 Bowdoin
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored on four of its six shots, breezing past 13th-ranked Bowdoin 4-0. The victory marked the 10th-straight triumph for the Panthers over the Polar Bears. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers took an early 1-0 lead as part of a penalty corner. Amy Griffin drove to her...
Colchester Sun
WATCH: EHS math teacher Tammy Gilbert named Outstanding Educator of the Year
ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Tammy Gilbert, a math teacher at Essex High School, is the district's UVM Outstanding Educator of the Year. The announcement was made during a day of in-service learning for teachers and staff ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Here's what Gilbert's peers said about...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
vtc.edu
Vermont Tech Announces 40+ Graduates of GE Aviation Apprenticeship Program
GE a world leader in providing aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland, Vermont, announces that its GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Programs graduated 41 apprentices in toolmaking, electrical maintenance, and mechanical maintenance on August 26, 2022. The graduation took place at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel. Patricia...
WCAX
YCQM Sept. 25, 2022
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in...
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid Main Street construction to end soon
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The construction project on Main Street in Lake Placid that has been going on since the beginning of 2021 is now in its last stages. “There’s never a good time to tear up your Main Street, but if there ever was, it’s now with funding from the state and getting ahead of the games,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.
middlebury.edu
High Holidays 2022/5783
Welcome to the landing page for everything High Holidays at Middlebury College and the Havurah of Addison County. This page is where you will find what you need for a reflective, connected, and joyous High Holiday season. Rabbi Ira Schiffer and alumnus cantor Aaron Mendelsohn ‘95 will be leading in-person...
mynbc5.com
UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
