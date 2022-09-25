Read full article on original website
Related
goblueraiders.com
Softball to Open Fall Schedule vs. Volunteer State on Wednesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will embark on its fall 2022 campaign on Wednesday evening, when they face Volunteer State Community College at the Blue Raider Softball Field. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. The game is the first of eight scheduled matchups during the...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders close out the TOPS’L Battle at the Beach
DESTIN, Fla. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis closed out the TOPS'L Battle at the Beach on Sunday. In doubles, MTSU played against Tulane. Pavel Motl and Shu Matsuoka pulled out a tough win over Tulane's Benji Jacobson and Alex Bancilla 8-7 (7). Ondrej Horak and Marcel Kamrowski fell short in their respective doubles match.
goblueraiders.com
#BLUEnited initiative continues with marquee campaign
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Earlier this football season, MTSU launched the #BLUEnited campaign and Blue Raider fans have shown up loud and proud to support MTSU across the mid-state and locally here in Murfreesboro as Blue Raider Football has gotten off to a hot start to their season. #BLUEnited has...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders wrap up play at the Hoosier Classic and Samford Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis wrapped up play in both the Hoosier Classic and Samford Invitational on Sunday. MTSU only competed in singles in the final day of the Hoosier Classic. Muskan Gupta picked up her third singles win in three days over Northern Kentucky's Mariajose Hernandez...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders wrap up Mason Rudolph Championship in 14th
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee women's golf recorded its best round of the Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday, recording a collective 298 (+10). Molly Bebelaar carded a 72 (E) to lead the Blue Raiders in the third round at Vanderbilt Legends Club. MTSU was 11 strokes better Sunday than on...
Comments / 0