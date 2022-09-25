Read full article on original website
Pregame Podcast: Kelly Gramlich talks No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After an entire offseason and four weeks worth of games, NC State vs. Clemson is finally here -- and the stakes have never been higher. The Wolfpack and Tigers are set for a Top-10 showdown on ABC with Atlantic Division title implications at the start of ACC play for the Pack.
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Incoming grad transfer Jacob Grandison is says Jon Scheyer is Tom Brady-esque
With seven incoming freshmen and just one returnee from last year's Final Four team, Jon Scheyer knew he need to go out and get experienced players from the Power Five level to help bring leadership to his first roster at Duke. "His ability to stretch the floor is key, but...
Jon Scheyer says Duke's identity will start with its defense
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has navigated the coaching change in Durham with remarkable success and now he's ready to embark on his inaugural season in 2022-23. By the time Mike Krzyzewski retired in April, Scheyer had already secured the top recruiting class in the country for 2022 was well on his way toward achieving similar results in 2023. When he wasn't on the recruiting trail the new head coach was making structural changes to the Blue Devil program which included hiring a general manager to address the NIL landscape and adding the first non-former Duke player as an assistant coaches in many years.
NC State G Terquavion Smith on newcomers, starting practice
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media ahead of the official start to practice.
Notebook: Virginia football preparing for sloppy conditions against Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The forecast for Virginia's trip to Durham isn't pretty. Hurricane Ian's track remains uncertain but the Cavaliers are making sure they are ready for several difference scenarios when it comes to playing in some rough conditions at Wallace Wade Stadium. “I’m from Louisiana,” said Virginia running back Mike...
NC State G Jarkel Joiner on coming to Raleigh, start of practice
NC State guard Jarkel Joiner spoke with members of the media ahead of the official start to practice.
The Details of UNC's Players-Only Meeting
Defensive lineman Ray Vohasek explains how the North Carolina defense responded to the loss to Notre Dame.
