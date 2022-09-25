ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Jon Scheyer says Duke's identity will start with its defense

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has navigated the coaching change in Durham with remarkable success and now he's ready to embark on his inaugural season in 2022-23. By the time Mike Krzyzewski retired in April, Scheyer had already secured the top recruiting class in the country for 2022 was well on his way toward achieving similar results in 2023. When he wasn't on the recruiting trail the new head coach was making structural changes to the Blue Devil program which included hiring a general manager to address the NIL landscape and adding the first non-former Duke player as an assistant coaches in many years.
DURHAM, NC
