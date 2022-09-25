ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem

The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games

After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

‘Frustrated and angry’: Derek Carr, Davante Adams vocal on staring down 0-3 hole

A lot of talk coming into the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 3 tilt against the Tennessee Titans revolved around Raiders quarterback Derek Carr taking accountability for the first two losses. Carr has shown flashes of putting it all together this season, but has yet to string together two complete halves of football, most notably during the Raiders’ Week 2 collapse against the Arizona Cardinals that saw them relinquish a 20-0 first half lead. However, the Raiders have fallen short yet again, defeated by the Titans in a close 24-22 game, and now Carr and Davante Adams are left wondering what else they must do to climb out of their 0-3 rut.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'

Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
NFL
NBC Sports

Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London

NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media

Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
DENVER, CO

