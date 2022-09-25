ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Typhoon Noru made landfall on the Philippine region of Luzon on Sunday, bringing strong winds and storm surge before moving west toward Vietnam. The eye wall of the storm, known locally as Typhoon Karding, made landfall on the Polillo Islands around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. The storm made landfall with 149 mph winds, the equivalent of Category 4 hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Philippines#Red Alert#Pagasa#Se
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
The Independent

Philippines evacuates people from northern region ahead of ‘super typhoon’ Noru

A powerful typhoon on Sunday approaching the northeastern Philippines has prompted evacuations from high-risk villages and the capital Manila, which could be sideswiped by the storm, according to the officials.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115km east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers and gusts of up to 240kph (149mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to hit the coast on Sunday evening.Thousands of villagers were “forcibly” evacuated from the typhoon’s path, as well as from mountainside villages prone to landslides and flash floods and in coastal communities that could be hit by tidal...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens

A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy