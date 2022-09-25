Read full article on original website
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Typhoon Noru made landfall on the Philippine region of Luzon on Sunday, bringing strong winds and storm surge before moving west toward Vietnam. The eye wall of the storm, known locally as Typhoon Karding, made landfall on the Polillo Islands around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. The storm made landfall with 149 mph winds, the equivalent of Category 4 hurricane.
natureworldnews.com
Typhoon Noru Slams the Philippines Causing Evacuation, Suspensions of Classes and Government Work
Typhoon Noru (locally known as Typhoon Karding) unleashed heavy rains in the Philippines, causing evacuations and suspension of classes and government offices. According to CNN News, the Typhoon intensified from Saturday to Sunday, reaching the Philippines with 240 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds. The Philippines is vulnerable to storms...
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
SEE IT: Videos capture moment earth opens up during huge Papua New Guinea earthquake
Several viral videos captured the moment the earth opened up during a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea.
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
Death toll continues to rise following powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 66 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, Reuters...
natureworldnews.com
At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
Philippines evacuates people from northern region ahead of ‘super typhoon’ Noru
A powerful typhoon on Sunday approaching the northeastern Philippines has prompted evacuations from high-risk villages and the capital Manila, which could be sideswiped by the storm, according to the officials.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115km east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers and gusts of up to 240kph (149mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to hit the coast on Sunday evening.Thousands of villagers were “forcibly” evacuated from the typhoon’s path, as well as from mountainside villages prone to landslides and flash floods and in coastal communities that could be hit by tidal...
WATCH: Man Unfazed by Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake in Mexico as He Stays in Rooftop Pool
A viral video is making the rounds, showing a man stone-faced while in a rooftop pool during a massive earthquake in Mexico. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake sent everyone scurrying for safety. However, the man in this footage shared on Twitter decided to let it ride. Toward the end of the clip, the waves in the pool become genuinely impressive.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea Causing At Least 4 Dead and Property Damages
Papua New Guinea suffered from a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. While the extent of the earthquake is still undetermined, the regional power grid, communication towers, and regional to rural highways were reported damaged. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 9: 46 a.m (local time) at a depth...
BBC
Typhoon Noru: Super typhoon begins to hit eastern islands of the Philippines
Rain is falling in the Polillo islands in the Philippines as the Typhoon Noru begins to hit. It is expected to head west towards the main island of Luzon, and could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges, including in the capital, Manila. People in high-risk areas have been...
Typhoon Noru leaves 6 rescuers dead in the northern Philippines
Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving five rescuers dead, causing floods and power outages and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work.
Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens
A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Typhoon Noru weakens over Vietnam, dumps rain in Thailand
Typhoon Noru has weakened into a tropical storm over central Vietnam, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards with strong winds and putting Thailand on alert for more floods and downpours
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
‘Unprecedented’ super typhoon approaches Japan, officials urge evacuation
The U.S. Navy has designated Nanmadol to be the most destructive tropical storm to hit Japan in decades.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Typhoon Noru Unleashes Catastrophe in the Philippines, Set To Hit Vietnam
Five government rescue workers died following the flooding unleashed by the super typhoon.
