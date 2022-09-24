Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
ng-sportingnews.com
Australia Cup final 2022: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Macarthur vs. Sydney United
The 2022 Australia Cup, previously known as the FFA Cup, will see Macarthur and Sydney United face off for silverware in the final on Saturday. Sydney United became the first National Premier League side to reach an Australia Cup final after beating A-League Men clubs Western United and Brisbane Roar on their way to the decider.
ng-sportingnews.com
UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format
The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA・
Column-Sterling needs the kindness of reserve managers :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Perhaps remarkably, some of the world's major economies still hold at least part of their rainy-day savings in sterling and British government bonds - raising questions about whether long instability in both will keep them doing so.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘It’s the language of rebellion’: the story of Slave to Sirens, the all-female Lebanese metal band
To Lebanese guitarist Lilas Mayassi, heavy metal music speaks a language. “It’s the language of power,” she said, “the language of rebellion.”. For Mayassi and her band, Slave to Sirens, those two languages have given her group a voice in a country where power has been widely abused and rebellion has become increasingly dangerous. The dramatic challenges Mayassi and her group have faced over the last few years – exacerbated by their role as the first, and only, all-female heavy metal band in Lebanon – are chronicled in a bracingly frank new documentary titled Sirens. Directed by Moroccan American film-maker Rita Baghdadi, the doc immerses the viewer in the world of the musicians, the better to “present a more authentic, raw and complex portrayal of Arab women”, the director said.
Nord Stream sabotage not an attack on Sweden, foreign minister says
COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines does not constitute an attack on Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde told SVT public television on Wednesday.
Column-Next solar expansion drive needs to hit higher potential markets: Maguire
LITTLETON, Colo., Sept 28 (Reuters) - Solar power has outpaced wind power over the last five years in terms of global capacity additions, notching up a more than 200% increase in worldwide generation from 2016 to 2021, compared to a 93.5% rise in wind generation during the same slot.
'No matter the law, no matter the stigma, no matter the cost.' This European network helps people access abortions
Meet the B&B owners, the doctors and activists who form part of a grassroots web, working around the clock to assist those who need to travel to the Netherlands for a second-trimester termination.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
This Y Combinator-backed fintech provides loans to small businesses in Africa. Check out the 10-slide pitch deck Numida used to raise $12.3 million.
The funding round was led by Serena Williams' fund Serena Ventures with additional backing coming from the likes of Y Combinator and Breega.
Pakistan swears in Ishaq Dar as finance minister
ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seasoned politician and chartered accountant Ishaq Dar took the oath as Pakistan's new finance minister on Wednesday, the prime minister's office said, as the country fights an economic crisis exacerbated by devastating floods.
ASIA・
If You're Asian American, We Want To Know If You've Experienced Racism While Traveling Abroad
"I love the way your yellow skin glistens in the sun."
ng-sportingnews.com
Brazil vs Tunisia result, score: Neymar, Richarlison, Raphinha score goals in face of latest racist incident
In case you didn't already know, Brazil are the No. 1 team in the world and the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. And they showed why in their final tuneup match before the World Cup, a 5-1 win over fellow World Cup participant Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
ng-sportingnews.com
Brazil top scorers of all time: Complete list of most goals with Pele, Ronaldo, Neymar and other legends
Neymar is now just three goals shy of breaking Pele's record and becoming the Selecao's all-time top goalscorer. The Paris Saint-Germain forward moved a step closer to that record, converting a first-half penalty against Tunisia in a wild start to Brazil's final friendly before the 2022 World Cup. Widely regarded...
FIFA・
