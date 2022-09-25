ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots Fall in Three-set Sweep to Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --The Portland volleyball team could not out-play a dynamic Lions offense Tuesday on the road losing to Loyola Marymount (CA) in straight sets (11-25, 19-25, 22-25). The loss dropped Portland's record to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in WCC action. Maui Robins finished with five kills on the...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Harris Named WCC Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The West Coast Conference announced this morning that Portland Pilots junior outside hitter Jayde Harris was named the WCC's Women's Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week following her performance in the Pilots' match against Pacific. Harris is the first Pilot to win WCC Player of the Week since August 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

CJ Tibbling Named WCC Offensive Player of the Week

SAN MATEO, Calif. – For the fourth week in a row, the Portland Pilots have had an athlete earn WCC Player of the Week honors, with forward CJ Tibbling earning offensive player of the week. He is the sixth Pilot to win this year, with the Pilots having won six of a possible 10 player of the week awards.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Tibbling Scores Historic Four Goals, Pilots win 6-0

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots got a massive showing from forward CJ Tibbling, who totaled four goals in a 6-0 shutout victory over Utah Tech. The Pilots are unbeaten through nine games with a 6-0-3 record. How it Happened. Portland took a 1-0 lead when Tibbling scored his second...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Volleyball Prepare to Play Loyola Marymount Lions

PORTLAND PILOTS (8-5, 1-1 WCC) Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Last: POR 0 - @LMU 3 (2021) • The Pilots continue WCC play this week with three matches against LMU, BYU and San Diego. The first match will be an away match on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the next two matches will be hosted by the Pilots on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Climb to 18th in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots women's soccer team rose once again in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, climbing all the way to 18th. It is their highest ranking since 2014. The Pilots broke into the rankings for the first time in eight years earlier this month,...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Conclude PNW Invitational

NEWBERG, Ore. – Portland freshmen Cade Fernando and Fabian Gusic made their collegiate debuts this weekend at the PNW Invitational hosted by George Fox University. Fernando won two of his three singles matches with victories over Veselin Kiselkov of Seattle U and Austin Stone of George Fox, while Gusic picked up a three set singles win on Saturday against Rox Rogers of the host Bruins.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Conclude Action at Gonzaga Tournament

| Box Score 2 SPOKANE, Wash. – The Portland women's tennis team completed play Sunday at the Gonzaga Tournament. Freshmen Alaia Rubio Perez and Meagan Pearson each picked up two singles wins on the weekend for the Pilots. Rose Watanabe also picked up a singles wins on Friday against...
