Read full article on original website
Related
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Climb to 18th in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots women's soccer team rose once again in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, climbing all the way to 18th. It is their highest ranking since 2014. The Pilots broke into the rankings for the first time in eight years earlier this month,...
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Volleyball Prepare to Play Loyola Marymount Lions
PORTLAND PILOTS (8-5, 1-1 WCC) Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Last: POR 0 - @LMU 3 (2021) • The Pilots continue WCC play this week with three matches against LMU, BYU and San Diego. The first match will be an away match on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the next two matches will be hosted by the Pilots on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
portlandpilots.com
CJ Tibbling Named WCC Offensive Player of the Week
SAN MATEO, Calif. – For the fourth week in a row, the Portland Pilots have had an athlete earn WCC Player of the Week honors, with forward CJ Tibbling earning offensive player of the week. He is the sixth Pilot to win this year, with the Pilots having won six of a possible 10 player of the week awards.
portlandpilots.com
Tibbling Scores Historic Four Goals, Pilots win 6-0
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots got a massive showing from forward CJ Tibbling, who totaled four goals in a 6-0 shutout victory over Utah Tech. The Pilots are unbeaten through nine games with a 6-0-3 record. How it Happened. Portland took a 1-0 lead when Tibbling scored his second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
portlandpilots.com
Harris Named WCC Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week
SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The West Coast Conference announced this morning that Portland Pilots junior outside hitter Jayde Harris was named the WCC's Women's Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week following her performance in the Pilots' match against Pacific. Harris is the first Pilot to win WCC Player of the Week since August 2018.
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program will receive a lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off. The program led by first-year head coach Amber Whiting will receive $100,000 from South Carolina after the defending national...
Stanford running back E.J. Smith out for the season, Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins to start against Oregon Ducks
Stanford starting running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified injury and Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins will start for the Cardinal against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Smith had 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Stanford’s first two games....
Portland Vies to Add WNBA Team, Keep Trail Blazers
Portland is vying for a WNBA team with the help of one of its federal representatives. Sen. Ron Wyden wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, saying that a Portland WNBA team would be a “slam dunk success for the city and the league.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Conclude Action at Gonzaga Tournament
| Box Score 2 SPOKANE, Wash. – The Portland women's tennis team completed play Sunday at the Gonzaga Tournament. Freshmen Alaia Rubio Perez and Meagan Pearson each picked up two singles wins on the weekend for the Pilots. Rose Watanabe also picked up a singles wins on Friday against...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
Sandelie Golf Course set to close for the winter, undergo renovations
After 53 years in business, the golf course in West Linn will reopen with new ownership and layout.It's your last chance to play a round at Sandelie Golf Course, for now. The 18-hole course near Wilsonville in West Linn is set to close on Sept. 29 after it went up for sale last year. The new owner plans to spend the winter building a restaurant, bar and putting course, current owner Keith Kaiser said. "Part of the property is going to be repurposed as golf, and the new owner has plans for a short course," Kaiser said. "He'll...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 6000
University of Oregon welcomes record-breaking freshman class
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon is breaking its record for the greatest number of incoming students, with a whopping 5,338 freshmen attending the first day of classes. For the past couple of school years, fewer students were enrolling in college classes due to the pandemic. The...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
newschoolbeer.com
John’s Marketplace opening bottle shop and taproom in Beaverton
John’s Marketplace is opening their third location in Beaverton, Oregon. The locally run and long-running independent craft beer and wine bottleshop will open a new deli and beer bar with outdoor seating and the massive selection of bottles and cans they are known for. It’s all part of a big Beaverton expansion that recently saw three taprooms open second locations there.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
Oregon gas prices jump nearly 40 cents in a week
The average price of gas in Oregon is up to $5 per gallon again after prices spiked by nearly 40 cents in the last week.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Comments / 0