The Purdue Boilermakers will travel to Minneapolis on Saturday looking to upset the No. 21 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers. In his weekly Monday press conference, Jeff Brohm spoke highly of Minnesota and specifically their offense led by sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan and senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim. He also stated his belief that Minnesota would be the best team Purdue has played this season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO