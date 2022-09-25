ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs roster moves: Willson Contreras activated, Seiya Suzuki returns from restricted list

Willson Contreras injured his ankle in the Field of Dreams Game. You remember, right? [VIDEO]. That looked possibly season-ending, but he stayed in the game. He tried to play through it for the rest of August, and actually hit reasonably well — just 9-for-43 (.209), but five home runs giving him a .581 slugging percentage in 12 further August games.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More

Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Toledo, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Omaha, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
Yardbarker

Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hicks
Person
Brent Rooker
Person
Anderson Espinoza
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, September 8

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Southern League#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#The Iowa Cubs#The Omaha Storm Chasers#Rbi
numberfire.com

Twins rest Gilberto Celestino on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Celestino will rest on Tuesday night after Mark Contreras was picked as the Twins' starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 219 batted balls this season, Celestino has recorded a 2.7% barrel rate and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 43rd Edition: 9/25/22

Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Tennessee Smokies officially began their quest for a Southern League championship. They took Game 1 from Pensacola—a team that frequently gave them fits in the regular season—so they have to be feeling good. The Iowa Cubs were off, so, on that note, check out the best and worst in Tennessee for the 43rd edition of Around the Farm.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (63-89, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Royals -109; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy