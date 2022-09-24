ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani Keeps Himself Firmly In Cy Young Conversation

The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, on Friday on the shoulders of their ace, Shohei Ohtani who notched his 14th win of the season. With rain in the forecast and cool conditions, Ohtani worked around some first-inning trouble after hitting a batter, who eventually came around to score. He battled, and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but struggled with walks for most of the game.
MLB
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is being replaced at first base by Freddie Freeman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 40 plate appearances this season, Vargas has a .179 batting average with a .482 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Roberts Remains Hopeful About a Return from Tony Gonsolin

Before he was placed on the IL due to a forearm injury, Tony Gonsolin was blazing the trail for the Dodgers pitching staff. If not injured, his 2.10 ERA would be the third best in the league. His teammate, Julio Urias holds that #3 spot currently at 2.25. Other than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Will the Astros Bring Back Justin Verlander for 2023 Season?

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is having one of the best seasons of his career. He might just win another Cy Young Award this year, it would be his third. By all accounts Verlander is at his peak, at times he's unstoppable. The Astros are lucky to have him. So,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency

For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
