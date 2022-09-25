Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died
Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
Woman fell in love with sugar daddy after he bought her £340k house and £40k car
A woman has explained how she ended up falling in love with her sugar daddy. Damea Williams, 31 and James Parker, 67, from Atlanta - who have a 36-year age gap - are now engaged after first meeting on Facebook in 2017. You can see a video of the couple...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebrag.com
Is Frank Ocean teasing a new album is finally on the way?
Frank Ocean has completely cleared his Instagram account, and of course it’s sent fans into an immediate frenzy. The singer’s account was emptied earlier today, leaving behind just his profile picture. In 2022, deleting one’s social media account is newsworthy, often meaning an artist has something in the works.
thebrag.com
Best memes of ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six
If you don’t watch House of the Dragon, you are missing out on some of the internet’s best memes. Episode six ‘The Princess and the Queen’ was full of dragons, backstabbing and scandal. To take some of the edge off, we’ve collected some of the best memes around, all for your pleasure.
thebrag.com
A Netflix-themed pub is opening in Melbourne for one week only
In the age of streaming, it really shouldn’t be surprising that a Netflix-themed pub is opening in Melbourne. The Who’s Watch Inn (get it? get it?) is taking over Carlton’s Clyde Hotel from Wednesday, September 28th to Sunday, October 2nd, transforming an iconic Melbourne pub into a treasure trove of Netflix memorabilia.
thebrag.com
The Try Guys part ways with Ned Fulmer following cheating controversy
The Try Guys have parted ways with member Ned Fulmer after the latter admitted to cheating on his wife of 10 years with an employee. Viral internet sensations The Try Guys have decided to part ways with member Ned Fulmer after the latter admitted to cheating on his wife of 10 years, Ariel Fulmer, with an employee.
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
Hands Like Houses announces first Australian tour since label separation
Alt-rock band Hands Like Houses have announced their first tour since separating from their former record label UNFD as a result of “serious allegations” against the band. “Australia… We are very excited to announce a small run of shows this December, returning to doing what we love most,” the band’s official account posted on Instagram.
Comments / 0